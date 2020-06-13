Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Waterloo, IA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Williston Ave.
908 Williston Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
Fully Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath home for rent. - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent in Waterloo. Spacious carpeted bedrooms with large closets. Stainless steel refrigerator and stove included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
326 Cutler Street
326 Cutler Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
326 Cutler Street Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 326 Cutler St Waterloo - This is a Nice Family Home! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home located at 326 Cutler St Waterloo Sliding Doors to Deck on the back of the

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1915 W 4th St
1915 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1560 sqft
1915 W 4th St - 3BR, 1 1/2 BA. Detached 2 stall garage. Fenced in back yard and patio - 1915 W 4th St - 3 BR - 1 1/2 BA - 2 Stall detached garage, Fenced in yard with patio. Front porch. Pet Friendly. Central air.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Unity
1 Unit Available
632 Cottage St
632 Cottage Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1344 sqft
FOR RENT- 632 Cottage *PETS OK* - This 3 bedroom home has a large partially fenced in yard, and has just recently gotten a fresh coat of paint throughout and had the front screened in porch fixed up! Pets ok with additional application and one time

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
606 Sycamore St - B
606 Sycamore St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$900
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newton's Building is one of downtown Waterloo's most historic and well known buildings and is now renovated to include 2 apartments on the second level.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Maples
1 Unit Available
610 Mulberry St - 301
610 Mulberry St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,150
1910 sqft
Newly renovated apartment done by top tier construction! Open loft style unit that can be a home, a live-work space or small office. To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right... www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
522 Baltimore St.
522 Baltimore Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1344 sqft
3 bed, 1.5 bath home for rent - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rooms are spacious! 1/2 bath on main level. Fridge and stove included. Unfinished basement and attic for extra storage space.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1117 Evergreen Ave
1117 Evergreen Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1224 sqft
1117 Evergreen, Waterloo - 3 BR, 1 BA - Fenced in yard with detached garage. Central Air. - 1117 Evergreen, Waterloo - 3 BR, 1 BA - Fenced in yard with detached garage. Central Air.
Results within 1 mile of Waterloo

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
300 State Street - 206
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
300 State #206 is a quiet and sunny 2 bed / 1 bath loft on the second floor of this 3-story multifamily property. Modern industrial character with vaulted ceilings, big windows, exposed ductwork and easy-care concrete floors.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
100 East Second Street, Unit 401
100 E 2nd St, Cedar Falls, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
772 sqft
Much like its sister property 200 State, the one-bedrooms at 100 East Second are marked by minimalistic design (primarily a white and hickory wood palette), high-function eat-in kitchens, and a focus on windows to make the most of stunning downtown

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
517 Spruce Hill Road
517 Spruce Hills Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Newer Duplex near Pinnacle Prairie - Property Id: 3524 Desirable Cedar Falls neighborhood just west of Greenhill Road. Covered rear patio opens to large back yard. Landlord does lawn care and snow removal.
Results within 5 miles of Waterloo
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1088 sqft
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Hearthside Dr
705 Hearthside Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,270
4033 sqft
705 Hearthside Dr Available 08/01/20 705 Hearthside Dr - Spectacular 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located within walking distance to Hansen/Holmes schools.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 W 9th Street
615 West 9th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
2132 sqft
615 W 9th Street Available 07/01/20 Check out our five bed three bath house in Cedar Falls! - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/6/2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1802 Franklin Street
1802 Franklin Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1364 sqft
Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin - Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin in Cedar Falls.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1103 College Street, Unit 1
1103 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
2500 sqft
This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2416 Olive Street - 3
2416 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED. Large 4 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled apartment. Has new windows, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. New carpet, paint and tile throughout. Competely new bath. Huge deck off of the back of the apartment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waterloo, IA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waterloo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

