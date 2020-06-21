932 West 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Office Phone #: 319-222-1515

Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com

Website: www.epmiowa.com

Description: This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the second level. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Parking is available next to the building.

Schools: Irving Elementary, Central Middle School, West High School

Utilities Included: None

Average Utilities: $90-100

Move-In Costs: Deposit $675, Rent $675

Lawn/Snow: Landlords Responsibility

Washer/Dryer: Units in kitchen

AC: N/A

Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $50/month

Section 8: Not Applicable