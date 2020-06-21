All apartments in Waterloo
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

932 West 3rd Street

932 W 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

932 W 3rd St, Waterloo, IA 50701
Church Row Historic

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the second level. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Parking is available next to the building.
Schools: Irving Elementary, Central Middle School, West High School
Utilities Included: None
Average Utilities: $90-100
Move-In Costs: Deposit $675, Rent $675
Lawn/Snow: Landlords Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: Units in kitchen
AC: N/A
Pets/Animals: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, $50/month
Section 8: Not Applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 West 3rd Street have any available units?
932 West 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterloo, IA.
What amenities does 932 West 3rd Street have?
Some of 932 West 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 West 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
932 West 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 West 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 West 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 932 West 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 932 West 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 932 West 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 West 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 West 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 932 West 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 932 West 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 932 West 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 932 West 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 West 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 932 West 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 932 West 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
