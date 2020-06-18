All apartments in Waterloo
610 Mulberry St - 301
610 Mulberry St - 301

610 Mulberry St · (319) 233-3147
Location

610 Mulberry St, Waterloo, IA 50703
Maples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1910 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
Newly renovated apartment done by top tier construction!

Open loft style unit that can be a home, a live-work space or small office.

To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right...
www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.com

As a JSA residential tenant you will get exclusive access to Wiggly Field at Newton's Park. Cedar Valley's only downtown, off-leash dog park with controlled-access.

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Mulberry St - 301 have any available units?
610 Mulberry St - 301 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 Mulberry St - 301 have?
Some of 610 Mulberry St - 301's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Mulberry St - 301 currently offering any rent specials?
610 Mulberry St - 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Mulberry St - 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Mulberry St - 301 is pet friendly.
Does 610 Mulberry St - 301 offer parking?
No, 610 Mulberry St - 301 does not offer parking.
Does 610 Mulberry St - 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Mulberry St - 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Mulberry St - 301 have a pool?
No, 610 Mulberry St - 301 does not have a pool.
Does 610 Mulberry St - 301 have accessible units?
No, 610 Mulberry St - 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Mulberry St - 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Mulberry St - 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Mulberry St - 301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 610 Mulberry St - 301 has units with air conditioning.
