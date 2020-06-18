610 Mulberry St - 301

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry

Newly renovated apartment done by top tier construction!



Open loft style unit that can be a home, a live-work space or small office.



To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right...

www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.com



As a JSA residential tenant you will get exclusive access to Wiggly Field at Newton's Park. Cedar Valley's only downtown, off-leash dog park with controlled-access.



Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator