522 Baltimore St.

Amenities

patio / balcony cats allowed garage air conditioning extra storage range

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed, 1.5 bath home for rent - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rooms are spacious! 1/2 bath on main level. Fridge and stove included. Unfinished basement and attic for extra storage space. House has central air, 1 stall detached garage with an extra parking space next to garage, and fenced in backyard with large patio kiddy corner from Irving elementary.



All utilities, lawn care, and snow removal tenant responsibility.



We run a criminal and eviction background. Applicants must make 3 times the monthly rent for income and have a clean prior rental history to qualify.



Please text or call 319-224-0861 to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE5757520)