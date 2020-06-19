All apartments in Waterloo
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:55 AM

522 Baltimore St.

522 Baltimore Street · (319) 224-0861
Location

522 Baltimore Street, Waterloo, IA 50702
Church Row Historic

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 522 Baltimore St. · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed, 1.5 bath home for rent - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rooms are spacious! 1/2 bath on main level. Fridge and stove included. Unfinished basement and attic for extra storage space. House has central air, 1 stall detached garage with an extra parking space next to garage, and fenced in backyard with large patio kiddy corner from Irving elementary.

All utilities, lawn care, and snow removal tenant responsibility.

We run a criminal and eviction background. Applicants must make 3 times the monthly rent for income and have a clean prior rental history to qualify.

Please text or call 319-224-0861 to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE5757520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

