Waterloo, IA
1913 Hawthorne
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1913 Hawthorne

1913 Hawthorne Avenue · (888) 508-6188
Location

1913 Hawthorne Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50702

Price and availability

Amenities

1913 Hawthorne - Waterloo IA 50702 - 3 BR 1 BA with Garage - 1913 Hawthorne - Waterloo IA 50702 - $850/month

REMODEL IN PROGRESS: Cozy three bedroom one bathroom house with fenced in yard and detached garage. Freshly remodeled with new kitchen cabinets. Will post additional photos soon. Stove and refrigerator included. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. No utilities included. Pet friendly. Section 8 welcome. One year lease.

Security Deposit equals rent amount and needs to be paid in certified funds (cashiers check or money order), Security Deposit holds the unit for 30 days.

Please read the qualifications page on our website at www.preglerproperties.com . If you feel you qualify please complete an application at www.preglerproperties.com . There is a yellow link on our site for anyone that is using their smartphone instead of a computer to complete the application. Click on the yellow link on your phone and it will redirect you to a phone friendly application.

Anyone over age 18 that will be living here needs to complete an application. If you are applying with someone else, please specify their name under the section on application where it states OTHER OCCUPANTS, so that we can use your combined income to help qualify you. Once the background check is complete and you are approved we will contact you to schedule a showing. Please be sure to be honest on your application. Any falsified information is an automatic denial. Please allow a minimum of 2 business days for us to process your application. Thank you for choosing Pregler Properties, we look forward to working with you.

Mark Pregler, Broker
Licensed in the state of Iowa
Property Management & Real Estate
888-508-6188

(RLNE5605772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Hawthorne have any available units?
1913 Hawthorne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterloo, IA.
What amenities does 1913 Hawthorne have?
Some of 1913 Hawthorne's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Hawthorne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Hawthorne does offer parking.
Does 1913 Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Hawthorne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Hawthorne have a pool?
No, 1913 Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, 1913 Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Hawthorne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Hawthorne have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 Hawthorne does not have units with air conditioning.
