1913 Hawthorne - Waterloo IA 50702 - 3 BR 1 BA with Garage - 1913 Hawthorne - Waterloo IA 50702 - $850/month



REMODEL IN PROGRESS: Cozy three bedroom one bathroom house with fenced in yard and detached garage. Freshly remodeled with new kitchen cabinets. Will post additional photos soon. Stove and refrigerator included. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. No utilities included. Pet friendly. Section 8 welcome. One year lease.



Security Deposit equals rent amount and needs to be paid in certified funds (cashiers check or money order), Security Deposit holds the unit for 30 days.



Please read the qualifications page on our website at www.preglerproperties.com . If you feel you qualify please complete an application at www.preglerproperties.com . There is a yellow link on our site for anyone that is using their smartphone instead of a computer to complete the application. Click on the yellow link on your phone and it will redirect you to a phone friendly application.



Anyone over age 18 that will be living here needs to complete an application. If you are applying with someone else, please specify their name under the section on application where it states OTHER OCCUPANTS, so that we can use your combined income to help qualify you. Once the background check is complete and you are approved we will contact you to schedule a showing. Please be sure to be honest on your application. Any falsified information is an automatic denial. Please allow a minimum of 2 business days for us to process your application. Thank you for choosing Pregler Properties, we look forward to working with you.



