1213 Manson St

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly lobby

1213 Manson *PETS OK* - Quiet one bedroom house remodeled 3 years ago. All electric for lower utility rate. Washer, dryer, dishwasher, microwave, etc. Cat allowed with additional deposit. School districts are Cunningham, Washington Carver and East High. You will need to fill out an application and be APPROVED prior to scheduling a viewing with our office- to fill out an application, go to www.RentWithMartin.com and click "Apply Now" on the property you are interested in, you will NOT be given access until this step is done and your application has been APPROVED** Apps may be moved to other units should you not like the one you picked in person or it gets rented by another party. Once the application is complete we will schedule a showing time as our lobby is currently CLOSED due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.



(RLNE2888024)