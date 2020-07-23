All apartments in Waterloo
1213 Manson St

1213 Manson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Manson Street, Waterloo, IA 50703
Roosevelt

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
lobby
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
1213 Manson *PETS OK* - Quiet one bedroom house remodeled 3 years ago. All electric for lower utility rate. Washer, dryer, dishwasher, microwave, etc. Cat allowed with additional deposit. School districts are Cunningham, Washington Carver and East High. You will need to fill out an application and be APPROVED prior to scheduling a viewing with our office- to fill out an application, go to www.RentWithMartin.com and click "Apply Now" on the property you are interested in, you will NOT be given access until this step is done and your application has been APPROVED** Apps may be moved to other units should you not like the one you picked in person or it gets rented by another party. Once the application is complete we will schedule a showing time as our lobby is currently CLOSED due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

(RLNE2888024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Manson St have any available units?
1213 Manson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterloo, IA.
What amenities does 1213 Manson St have?
Some of 1213 Manson St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Manson St currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Manson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Manson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Manson St is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Manson St offer parking?
No, 1213 Manson St does not offer parking.
Does 1213 Manson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 Manson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Manson St have a pool?
No, 1213 Manson St does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Manson St have accessible units?
No, 1213 Manson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Manson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Manson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Manson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 Manson St does not have units with air conditioning.
