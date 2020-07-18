All apartments in Waterloo
113 Lafayette

113 Lafayette Street · (888) 508-6188 ext. 123456
Location

113 Lafayette Street, Waterloo, IA 50703
Franklin Gateway

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 Lafayette · Avail. Aug 1

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1022 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
113 Lafayette Available 08/01/20 113 Lafayette St - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA *Detached Garage $650/month - 113 Lafayette St - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA *Detached Garage $650/month

Two bedroom one bath house with detached garage. Stove and refrigerator included. Tenant pays utilities. Pets okay. One year lease. Will be ready August 1st.

Please read the qualifications page on our website at www.preglerproperties.com. If you feel you qualify please complete an application at www.preglerproperties.com. Our applications are FREE for current residents of Iowa. If from out of state, there will be a $30.00 fee in order to obtain a detailed background check before lease signing.

Everyone over age 18 that will be living here needs to complete an application. If you are applying with someone else, please specify their name under the section on application where it states, “OTHER OCCUPANTS”, so that we can use your combined income to help qualify you. Once the background check is complete and you are approved, we will contact you to schedule a showing.
Please be honest on your application. Any falsified information is an automatic denial. Please allow a minimum of 2 business days for us to process your application. If this advertisement is still posted on our website, then the unit is still available. INCOMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED.

We abide by all HUD and Equal Housing standards.

Thank you for choosing Pregler Properties, we look forward to working with you. Please feel free to contact us at 888-508-6188 from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm. Please be sure to leave a detailed message if we don’t answer and we will return your call at our earliest convenience.

Mark Pregler, Licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of Iowa
Pregler Properties LLC - Property Management & Real Estate
888-508-6188

(RLNE5912780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Lafayette have any available units?
113 Lafayette has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Lafayette have?
Some of 113 Lafayette's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Lafayette currently offering any rent specials?
113 Lafayette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Lafayette pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Lafayette is pet friendly.
Does 113 Lafayette offer parking?
Yes, 113 Lafayette offers parking.
Does 113 Lafayette have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Lafayette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Lafayette have a pool?
No, 113 Lafayette does not have a pool.
Does 113 Lafayette have accessible units?
No, 113 Lafayette does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Lafayette have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Lafayette does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Lafayette have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Lafayette does not have units with air conditioning.
