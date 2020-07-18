Amenities

1039 Riehl St. Available 08/03/20 2 bed, 1 bath home for rent - 2 bed, 1 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Blocks from the river bank, Exchange Park ball diamonds and Bucks Stadium. Fridge and stove included, washer and dryer hookups, 1 stall detached garage, front porch, central air, and a full unfinished clean basement.



All utilities, lawn are, and snow removal tenants responsibility.



We run a full criminal and eviction background. Applicants must make 3 times the rent as monthly income and have a previous, good, rental history to qualify.



$825.00/mo with signing of 2 year lease.



Please text or call 319-224-0861 to schedule a viewing.



