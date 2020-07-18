All apartments in Waterloo
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

1039 Riehl St.

1039 Riehl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1039 Riehl Street, Waterloo, IA 50703

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
1039 Riehl St. Available 08/03/20 2 bed, 1 bath home for rent - 2 bed, 1 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Blocks from the river bank, Exchange Park ball diamonds and Bucks Stadium. Fridge and stove included, washer and dryer hookups, 1 stall detached garage, front porch, central air, and a full unfinished clean basement.

All utilities, lawn are, and snow removal tenants responsibility.

We run a full criminal and eviction background. Applicants must make 3 times the rent as monthly income and have a previous, good, rental history to qualify.

$825.00/mo with signing of 2 year lease.

Please text or call 319-224-0861 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5917256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Riehl St. have any available units?
1039 Riehl St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1039 Riehl St. have?
Some of 1039 Riehl St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Riehl St. currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Riehl St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Riehl St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 Riehl St. is pet friendly.
Does 1039 Riehl St. offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Riehl St. offers parking.
Does 1039 Riehl St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Riehl St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Riehl St. have a pool?
No, 1039 Riehl St. does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Riehl St. have accessible units?
No, 1039 Riehl St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Riehl St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Riehl St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Riehl St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1039 Riehl St. has units with air conditioning.
