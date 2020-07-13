/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 AM
62 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in University Heights, IA
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
209 Myrtle Avenue
209 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 209] https://youtu.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2601 Westwinds Drive
2601 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2601 Westwinds Drive #05 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
326 Finkbine Lane
326 Finkbine Lane, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
680 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567147?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
1820 West Benton Street
1820 West Benton Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT - 3BD RM as opposed to 2 BD RM + DEN] -> https://youtu.be/ee_7dcHaQhw 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside
56 West Side Drive
56 Westside Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
853 sqft
56 Westside Drive - Level: 01 Available 08/01/20 2020 Fall Leasing - 2 bed West side of IC! - Affordable condo on the West side of Iowa City with bus stop in front of building. New flooring throughout including carpeting and vinyl.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2639 Westwinds Drive #01
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2449 Shady Glen Court
2449 Shady Glen Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air, a spacious living room with new carpet and walk-out deck.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
404 Westgate St
404 Westgate Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom in Iowa City - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 3 stories located on west side of Iowa City. Located on bus route and close proximity to restaurants, UIHC, Kinnick Stadium, and Finkbine Golf Course.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2428 Walden Rd.
2428 Walden Road, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1292 sqft
2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Weber
1656 Ranier Drive
1656 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1485 sqft
1656 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701791?source=marketing 3 Bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
1587 McCleary Lane
1587 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
**One month free with a 13 month lease** **We allow short term leases** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
1515 McCleary Lane
1515 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom FIRST FLOOR condo located in the desirable Peninsula Neighborhood.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2631 Westwinds Drive
2631 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2631 Westwinds Drive #06 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2620 Westwinds Dr #1
2620 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$770
924 sqft
Newly renovated top floor condo on west side - Property Id: 315106 Ready to move in, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located on the west side of Iowa City.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Kirkwood
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1215 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
505 South Scott Boulevard
505 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #505] https://youtu.be/u_7lWatK2TA [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #469] https://youtu.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
507 South Scott Boulevard
507 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #507] https://youtu.be/Xs46ciOtqaQ [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
463 South Scott Boulevard
463 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.be/Zy64KEfvW3c [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
468 Peterson Street
468 Peterson Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.be/Zy64KEfvW3c [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Northside
807 East Market Street
807 East Market Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,025
1596 sqft
This advertisement is for a Westwinds Real Estate tenant looking for an additional roommate for the start of the 8/1/20 lease. Copy this link to your browser to visit the advertisement and obtain the contact information of the tenant. https://homes.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Creekside
912 2nd Avenue
912 2nd Avenue, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
500 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor apartment is in a commercial building and features a spacious living room with wall/window air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lucas Farms
1012 Friendly Avenue
1012 Friendly Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1012 Friendly Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Home - Fully Furnished - Available 8/1. Recently updated single family home with HUGE yard and available detached garage. A perfect home for a well behaved dog and his/her family.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hoover
819 N. 1st Avenue
819 North 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1522 sqft
819 N. 1st Avenue Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 819] https://youtu.be/IuPmdY4PEjE Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Green
803 E. College Street #02
803 East College Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
803 E. College Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details.