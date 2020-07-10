102 Apartments for rent in University Heights, IA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
415 Grandview Court
415 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
548 sqft
415 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close to UIHC, Dental building and Kinnick - Very nice and clean 1 bedroom luxury condo in Grandview Court. Available August 1st.
Results within 1 mile of University Heights

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
708 Streb Street
708 Streb Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex located in Iowa City! This lower level home includes central air and 2 car [off street] parking spots. The living room features built-in shelves and leads to one of the two bedrooms.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
209 Myrtle Avenue
209 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 209] https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2601 Westwinds Drive
2601 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2601 Westwinds Drive #05 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
326 Finkbine Lane
326 Finkbine Lane, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
680 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567147?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
1820 West Benton Street
1820 West Benton Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT - 3BD RM as opposed to 2 BD RM + DEN] -> https://youtu.be/ee_7dcHaQhw 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
821 Melrose Avenue
821 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st - AVAILABLE 7/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University of Iowa
1064 Newton Road
1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !! JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL… JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA ! 3 Bedroom Apts.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2410 Bittersweet Ct
2410 Bittersweet Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$865
1395 sqft
2410 Bittersweet Ct Available 10/01/20 2410 Bittersweet Ct Iowa City, IA 52240 - Westside Iowa City three bedroom / 2 bath multi-level townhouse; two bedrooms and full bath on the upper level and one bedroom or family room is on the lower level,

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
1848 W. Benton #302
1848 West Benton Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
*****FLASH SALE***** - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Modern condos 2 bed/2 bath or 2+ BR (has a large 3rd room could be office/den) +2 full bathrooms, walk in closet in master bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside
56 West Side Drive
56 Westside Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
853 sqft
56 Westside Drive - Level: 01 Available 08/01/20 2020 Fall Leasing - 2 bed West side of IC! - Affordable condo on the West side of Iowa City with bus stop in front of building. New flooring throughout including carpeting and vinyl.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2639 Westwinds Drive #01
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
516 Brookland Park Drive
516 Brookland Park Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1066 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 516 BPD] https://youtu.be/n6wiR___wXU 2 Bedroom. 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Tyn Cae
1209 Cambria Court
1209 Cambria Court, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR LAYOUT - 1033] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvABaYIRIKs&feature=youtu.be NOTE: 1209 CAMBRIA COURT has a half wall between the living room and kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2449 Shady Glen Court
2449 Shady Glen Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air, a spacious living room with new carpet and walk-out deck.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
5 Triangle Pl
5 Triangle Place, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5 Triangle Place Iowa City IA – Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
527 Riverside Drive #02
527 S Riverside Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
527 Riverside Drive #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 LEASE TERM: 8/1/20 to 5/31/21 *Not available for extending lease beyond 5/31/21. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
820 Woodside Dr
820 Woodside Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
820 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 820 Woodside Drive Iowa City, IA 52246 - Great location - walking distance to Oakknoll, the Hospital, Kinnick, the Law School, and bus lines.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
404 Westgate St
404 Westgate Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom in Iowa City - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 3 stories located on west side of Iowa City. Located on bus route and close proximity to restaurants, UIHC, Kinnick Stadium, and Finkbine Golf Course.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2428 Walden Rd.
2428 Walden Road, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1292 sqft
2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
517 Brookland Park Dr
517 Brookland Park Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
517 Brookland Park Drive Iowa City IA – 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr Heights
48 Denbigh Drive
48 Denbigh Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1872 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
708 1/2 Streb Street
708 1/2 Streb St, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
708 1/2 Streb Street Available 08/01/20 $900 | 2 Bed, 1 Bath Lower Level Duplex - Iowa City | AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
624 Brookland Park Dr
624 Brookland Park Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
624 Brookland Park Drive Iowa City IA – Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent! Call Now 319.354.0028 or Email Us Now To Schedule A Private Tour Today! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking! Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in University Heights, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

