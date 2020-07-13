Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

96 Apartments for rent in Tiffin, IA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tiffin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
588 Prairie Drive
588 Prairie Dr, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
Brand New 2 bedroom unit in Tiffin - You'll appreciate the energy efficiency of this unit. Built in 2020, this home is just getting the finishing touches and will be ready soon.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
523 Kimberlite Street
523 Kimberlite Street, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
858 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21 **SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date. [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/BZlJeG_rN6s 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom secured access condo located in Tiffin.
Results within 5 miles of Tiffin
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Kirkwood
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1215 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
2250 West Lake Road
2250 Westlake Rd, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21 **SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2250 #301] https://youtu.be/sZAOMw0Jm4k **NOTE: 2250 #301 is of a top floor unit.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Wickham
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and a detached garage.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2601 Westwinds Drive
2601 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2601 Westwinds Drive #05 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
326 Finkbine Lane
326 Finkbine Lane, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
680 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567147?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2264 Holiday Road
2264 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
885 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1289088?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2410 Bittersweet Ct
2410 Bittersweet Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$865
1395 sqft
2410 Bittersweet Ct Available 10/01/20 2410 Bittersweet Ct Iowa City, IA 52240 - Westside Iowa City three bedroom / 2 bath multi-level townhouse; two bedrooms and full bath on the upper level and one bedroom or family room is on the lower level,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2639 Westwinds Drive #01
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Wickham
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and a detached garage.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Wickham
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2449 Shady Glen Court
2449 Shady Glen Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air, a spacious living room with new carpet and walk-out deck.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2268 Holiday Rd #406
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
872 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd #406 Available 08/10/20 2268 Holiday Rd #406, Coralville, IA 52241 - Second floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2428 Walden Rd.
2428 Walden Road, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1292 sqft
2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Penn
419 W Zeller St
419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kirkwood
1104 21st Ave Pl
1104 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
1 Bedroom
$655
1104 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1104 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Spacious upper level one bedroom, one bathroom unit with off-street parking. Close to bus routes, shopping, Hy-Vee and many restaurants.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
2873 Coral Court
2873 Coral Court, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
886 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345896?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Penn
431 West Zeller Street - 1
431 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1256 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a convenient location in North Liberty. Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry and full bath upstair. 1 bedroom on the main level.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kirkwood
1502 21st Ave Pl
1502 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
768 sqft
1502 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1502 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Do you want to be close to everything? This spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath main-level unit has it.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
2266 Holiday Rd #303
2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
891 sqft
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
669 Westwinds Drive
669 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1191 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/27/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21 -= NEW FLOORING + NEW PAINT =- [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tiffin, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tiffin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

