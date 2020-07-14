Barrington Park by Broadmoor.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $125
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $175
fee: $175
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Must be spayed or neutered
Cats
restrictions: Must be declawed
Parking Details: Garage lot. 2 spaces provided.
Storage Details: Local storage available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.