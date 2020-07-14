All apartments in Sioux City
Find more places like
Barrington Park by Broadmoor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux City, IA
/
Barrington Park by Broadmoor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Barrington Park by Broadmoor

3634 Glen Oaks Boulevard · (712) 847-8166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3634 Glen Oaks Boulevard, Sioux City, IA 51104
Indian Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barrington Park by Broadmoor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
concierge
internet access
tennis court
Located in the heart of Sioux City, experience the best in apartment living at Barrington Park by Broadmoor. Our generous one and two bedroom apartment homes feature contemporary decorator-designed interiors, washer and dryer and large walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $125
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $175
fee: $175
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Must be spayed or neutered
Cats
restrictions: Must be declawed
Parking Details: Garage lot. 2 spaces provided.
Storage Details: Local storage available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Barrington Park by Broadmoor have any available units?
Barrington Park by Broadmoor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sioux City, IA.
What amenities does Barrington Park by Broadmoor have?
Some of Barrington Park by Broadmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barrington Park by Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Barrington Park by Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barrington Park by Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Barrington Park by Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Barrington Park by Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Barrington Park by Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Barrington Park by Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barrington Park by Broadmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barrington Park by Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, Barrington Park by Broadmoor has a pool.
Does Barrington Park by Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Barrington Park by Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Barrington Park by Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barrington Park by Broadmoor has units with dishwashers.
Does Barrington Park by Broadmoor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Barrington Park by Broadmoor has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Glen Oaks by Broadmoor
3800 Glen Oaks Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vermillion, SD