Glen Oaks by Broadmoor
Glen Oaks by Broadmoor

3800 Glen Oaks Blvd · (712) 201-2363
Location

3800 Glen Oaks Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51104
Indian Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01016 · Avail. now

$1,105

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 01005 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,125

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glen Oaks by Broadmoor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
green community
Live at Glen Oaks by Broadmoor where you will be in the heart of Sioux City. Within the community, Glen Oaks by Broadmor offers first class amenities that include tennis and basketball courts, swimming pool, and state of the art fitness center. Great luxury, friendly service and amenities you deserve all at a location that is seconds from everything.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25 per pet/per month
Cats
fee: $175
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $50 per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glen Oaks by Broadmoor have any available units?
Glen Oaks by Broadmoor has 2 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Glen Oaks by Broadmoor have?
Some of Glen Oaks by Broadmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glen Oaks by Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Glen Oaks by Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glen Oaks by Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Glen Oaks by Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Glen Oaks by Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Glen Oaks by Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Glen Oaks by Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Glen Oaks by Broadmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Glen Oaks by Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, Glen Oaks by Broadmoor has a pool.
Does Glen Oaks by Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Glen Oaks by Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Glen Oaks by Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glen Oaks by Broadmoor has units with dishwashers.
Does Glen Oaks by Broadmoor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Glen Oaks by Broadmoor has units with air conditioning.
