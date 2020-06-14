/
1 bedroom apartments
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Liberty, IA
Penn
1 Unit Available
450 North Dubuque Street
450 North Dubuque Street, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 450 North Dubuque Street in North Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of North Liberty
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Melrose
1 Unit Available
317 Myrtle Ave # 2
317 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
317.5 Myrtle Avenue Street Iowa City IA One Bedroom Basement Apartment For Rent! Great Westside Location! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
103 Grandview Court
103 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$875
611 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 1 Bedroom Condominium just blocks from Kinnick, UIHC, Dental School and Law School - Gorgeous garden level 1 bedroom luxury condominium in Grandview Court.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
106 Grandview Court
106 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
583 sqft
106 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! 1 Bedroom Condominium just blocks from Kinnick, UIHC, Dental School and Law School - Gorgeous garden level 1 bedroom luxury condominium in Grandview Court.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Creekside
1 Unit Available
1820 G Street
1820 G Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
1-bedroom house in Creekside neighborhood - This 1-bedroom, 1-bath house has a recently updated bathroom. Located on a quiet street in the Creekside neighborhood on Iowa City's eastside.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Creekside
1 Unit Available
513 1/2 2nd Ave.
513 1/2 2nd Ave, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
513 1/2 2nd Ave. Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath basement close to ICDT! - Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath basement apartment near within walking distance to downtown Iowa City. New carpet and stove/range. Unit includes washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
415 Grandview Court
415 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
548 sqft
415 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close to UIHC, Dental building and Kinnick - Very nice and clean 1 bedroom luxury condo in Grandview Court. Available August 1st.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College Green
1 Unit Available
803 E. College Street #02
803 East College Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
803 E. College Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
633 Walnut St
633 Walnut Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$605
344 sqft
633 Walnut St Available 09/01/20 633 Walnut St, Iowa City, IA - Also known as 903 1/2 S Dodge, Iowa City Comfy Studio apartment with 1 bath close to downtown, campus, shopping and great restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest
1 Unit Available
2639 Westwinds Drive #01
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
Walden Woods
1 Unit Available
2601 Westwinds Drive
2601 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2601 Westwinds Drive #05 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
Northwest
1 Unit Available
2631 Westwinds Drive
2631 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2631 Westwinds Drive #06 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
Creekside
1 Unit Available
912 2nd Avenue
912 2nd Avenue, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
500 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor apartment is in a commercial building and features a spacious living room with wall/window air conditioning.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
825 Oakcrest - 3
825 Oakcrest Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$780
400 sqft
Fall Leasing. Available August 1st. Rent $780.00 and $780.00 Deposit. Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Iowa City on the bus line. Off street parking. Heat, water, and trash are included with rent. Laundry in the building.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northside
1 Unit Available
905 n dodge st
905 North Dodge Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 168258 One bedroom. Rent 650. depostit 650 due at the time to sign the lease. No application fees, Dryer and washer. Two parking spaces available. Cats allowed no extra charge.
