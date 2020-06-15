105 S Delaware #7

Amenities

Building for Lease. 6 Room office location, consisting of 3 smaller offices, reception area, Large front office room, and a large 18 x 24 conference room/multipurpose room. Two entrance points. Part of the McGuire Law Building office/retail complex. Great drive by exposure, on Mason City's "Loop". Great location in the heart of the downtown, across from the Mall, and close to new Multipurpose Center,new hotel/convention center and all the new excitement coming downtown. Offering excellent lease terms, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for. $900/month Base Lease, plus $350/month CAM, which includes utilities.