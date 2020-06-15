All apartments in Mason City
105 S Delaware #7
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:45 PM

105 S Delaware #7

105 S Delaware Ave · (641) 420-5635
Location

105 S Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA 50401

Price and availability

Amenities

conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
Building for Lease. 6 Room office location, consisting of 3 smaller offices, reception area, Large front office room, and a large 18 x 24 conference room/multipurpose room. Two entrance points. Part of the McGuire Law Building office/retail complex. Great drive by exposure, on Mason City's "Loop". Great location in the heart of the downtown, across from the Mall, and close to new Multipurpose Center,new hotel/convention center and all the new excitement coming downtown. Offering excellent lease terms, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for. $900/month Base Lease, plus $350/month CAM, which includes utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

