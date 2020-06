Amenities

36,000 sq ft footprint with a 20,000 sq ft HD mezzanine. 5.5 acre parcel with large parking area or expansion area. 3 ph-1200 amp electrical. (1) ground line door (10 x 12 ) and (2) raised docks ( 8 x 9 and 12 x 14 ). Clear height 24' +/- except where mezz. is. Landlord will entertain removing mezzanine if needed. Close to Hwy 61 and in a existing Industrial Park in Maquoketa, Iowa.Price $1.95 sq ft plus utilities, and .46 sq ft NN. Can divide. Also for sale.