Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

718 South 19th Street

718 South 19th Street · (515) 325-5515
Location

718 South 19th Street, Fort Dodge, IA 50501

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 718 South 19th Street · Avail. now

$895

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6- 12 month lease 4beds 2.5 baths - At 718 S 19th St, Fort Dodge, IA. $895 per mo- renter pays utilities. Big house with 4 rooms (2 with walk in closets- upstairs), 2 full bathrooms (one with shower, one with bathtub) & a half bathroom in basement. Basement is half finished- huge closet in finished side. Kitchen with LOTS of cabinets. Big front indoor porch. 1 car garage is insulated & has carpeted walls. Parking lot out back can hold 4 cars. Stove, fridge, washer, dryer in house.Pets with additional fee. No HUD. Owner will eventually move back into this property 6-12 month lease.

(RLNE5889455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 South 19th Street have any available units?
718 South 19th Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 South 19th Street have?
Some of 718 South 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 South 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
718 South 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 South 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 South 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 718 South 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 718 South 19th Street offers parking.
Does 718 South 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 South 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 South 19th Street have a pool?
No, 718 South 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 718 South 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 718 South 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 718 South 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 South 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 South 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 South 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
