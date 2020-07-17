718 South 19th Street

Amenities

6- 12 month lease 4beds 2.5 baths - At 718 S 19th St, Fort Dodge, IA. $895 per mo- renter pays utilities. Big house with 4 rooms (2 with walk in closets- upstairs), 2 full bathrooms (one with shower, one with bathtub) & a half bathroom in basement. Basement is half finished- huge closet in finished side. Kitchen with LOTS of cabinets. Big front indoor porch. 1 car garage is insulated & has carpeted walls. Parking lot out back can hold 4 cars. Stove, fridge, washer, dryer in house.Pets with additional fee. No HUD. Owner will eventually move back into this property 6-12 month lease.



(RLNE5889455)