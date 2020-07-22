Apartment List
30 Apartments for rent in Clive, IA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Clive apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
6 Units Available
Hemingway
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$875
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
$
10 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$905
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
28 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1368 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Drake
Hickman Flats
2400 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
The Hickman Flats Community features studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes at an affordable price point — offering comfort, quality, and location that allows residents to settle in with ease.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
29 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
$
17 Units Available
East
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1426 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
$
7 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$726
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
$
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1839 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
34 Units Available
Beaverdale
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
23 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$982
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Southwest
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$860
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Central
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Central
Winwood
6031 Meadow Crest Dr, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
Just off I-80 and I-35 near Jordan Creek Town Center, Saylorville Lake, and the Iowa Event Center. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and private entrances. Certified crime-free housing community.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Sierra Pointe
7171 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1230 sqft
Experience convenient community amenities on this pet-friendly property, including a heated saltwater pool, pet spa and heated underground parking. Features in-unit front loading washer and dryer and oversized windows. Close to I-80 and Peony Park.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
28 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$931
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
$
10 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$895
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1139 sqft
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.
Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
$
3 Units Available
East Village
Velocity
200 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,402
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1125 sqft
Welcome to Velocity, our community of gorgeous apartments in the East Village neighborhood of Des Moines, IA. Just minutes away from downtown, our studio or 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you live right at home!
Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
$
50 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Clive, IA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Clive apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Clive apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

