2210 Country Club Blvd Available 07/15/20 Executive Home - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Country Club - This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement. This home has an open concept with high ceilings in the entryway overlooking the staircase to the second level. The front room is right off the entryway and connects with the formal dining room. The kitchen offers wonderful space with ample storage as well as a bonus island area. The kitchen overlooks the living room which features a gas fireplace with a custom build mantel and built-ins surrounding. The main level also includes a half bathroom and full laundry room with washer and dryer that stay with the home. The upstairs features all four bedrooms and a full spare bathroom. The master bedroom is huge and has a large walk-in closet as well as a connecting master bathroom with soaker tub and dual sinks. All 3 spare bedrooms are great size with nice connecting closets. The basement is finished with a huge living room area with a wet bar connecting and gas fireplace with mantel. The basement also features a beautiful full bathroom that connects with a non-conforming bedroom/bonus room. Large pets considered, $350 pet deposit and $35/pet/month extra, please no smoking.



