Clive, IA
2210 Country Club Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2210 Country Club Boulevard · (515) 978-1773
Location

2210 Country Club Boulevard, Clive, IA 50325
Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2210 Country Club Blvd · Avail. Jul 15

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2210 Country Club Blvd Available 07/15/20 Executive Home - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Country Club - This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement. This home has an open concept with high ceilings in the entryway overlooking the staircase to the second level. The front room is right off the entryway and connects with the formal dining room. The kitchen offers wonderful space with ample storage as well as a bonus island area. The kitchen overlooks the living room which features a gas fireplace with a custom build mantel and built-ins surrounding. The main level also includes a half bathroom and full laundry room with washer and dryer that stay with the home. The upstairs features all four bedrooms and a full spare bathroom. The master bedroom is huge and has a large walk-in closet as well as a connecting master bathroom with soaker tub and dual sinks. All 3 spare bedrooms are great size with nice connecting closets. The basement is finished with a huge living room area with a wet bar connecting and gas fireplace with mantel. The basement also features a beautiful full bathroom that connects with a non-conforming bedroom/bonus room. Large pets considered, $350 pet deposit and $35/pet/month extra, please no smoking.

To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131

Please visit WWW.GOODALLPROPERTIES.COM before calling for all of our available homes and more information. Pictures and directions are also available on our website.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE2120496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Country Club Blvd have any available units?
2210 Country Club Blvd has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2210 Country Club Blvd have?
Some of 2210 Country Club Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Country Club Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Country Club Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Country Club Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Country Club Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Country Club Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Country Club Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2210 Country Club Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Country Club Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Country Club Blvd have a pool?
No, 2210 Country Club Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Country Club Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2210 Country Club Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Country Club Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Country Club Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Country Club Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Country Club Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
