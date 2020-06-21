Amenities

615 W 9th Street Available 07/01/20 Check out our five bed three bath house in Cedar Falls! - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/6/2020.

Looking for a comfy space to call your own? We have a great five bedroom three bath house for rent in a nice, quiet, Cedar Falls neighborhood. Inside is fully furnished with appliances: stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Outside, there's a large one-stall detached garage, concrete patio great for grilling, fire pit for relaxing, and an open yard to enjoy. All utilities are ran through CFU (with average utilities around $153). This house is near many amenities, too many to list!



Don't miss out on this great house, please call/text 319-486-8223 to set up a time for a showing! Pets are negotiable; however NO SMOKING OR SECTION 8 OR PETS.



No Pets Allowed



