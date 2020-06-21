All apartments in Cedar Falls
Find more places like 615 W 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Falls, IA
/
615 W 9th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

615 W 9th Street

615 West 9th Street · (319) 486-8223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Falls
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

615 West 9th Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 615 W 9th Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
615 W 9th Street Available 07/01/20 Check out our five bed three bath house in Cedar Falls! - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/6/2020.
Looking for a comfy space to call your own? We have a great five bedroom three bath house for rent in a nice, quiet, Cedar Falls neighborhood. Inside is fully furnished with appliances: stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Outside, there's a large one-stall detached garage, concrete patio great for grilling, fire pit for relaxing, and an open yard to enjoy. All utilities are ran through CFU (with average utilities around $153). This house is near many amenities, too many to list!

Don't miss out on this great house, please call/text 319-486-8223 to set up a time for a showing! Pets are negotiable; however NO SMOKING OR SECTION 8 OR PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 W 9th Street have any available units?
615 W 9th Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 615 W 9th Street have?
Some of 615 W 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 W 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 W 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 W 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 W 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 615 W 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 615 W 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 615 W 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 W 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 W 9th Street have a pool?
No, 615 W 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 W 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 615 W 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 W 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 W 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 W 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 W 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 615 W 9th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr
Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Similar Pages

Cedar Falls 2 BedroomsCedar Falls 3 Bedrooms
Cedar Falls Apartments with ParkingCedar Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northern Iowa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity