300 State Street - 304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit #304 at furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom at 300 State Street. Located on the third (top) floor this unit has a private patio overlooking downtown Cedar Falls. 300 State is finished with industrial character, seen in the easy-care concrete floors, exposed ductwork, and raw recycled materials like the recycled paper countertops. This simple, easy home life will allow you to spend more time enjoying downtown!

The River Place neighborhood brings urban living to Cedar Falls' vibrant downtown. Our high-end, contemporary lofts and condos are designed to keep your home life simple so you can spend more time enjoying living within steps of the city's best dining, shopping and recreation. Supported by on-site management and a hotel-like concierge service to give you the freedom to live an urban lifestyle.



---



300 State Street is downtown's original loft property, inspired by a brownstone walk-up with exterior staircases and private patios, seamlessly connecting residents to activity downtown.



The minimal industrial interiors feature raw materials like concrete floors, recycled paper countertops, exposed ductwork and stainless steel accents. The 8-foot windows, 10-foot ceilings and open floor plan create lofty and bright interiors filled with natural light. Enjoy sunsets over downtown from the west-facing private patios!



300 State Street is our pet friendliest property, welcoming up to 2 pets of any size.



Complimentary neighborhood Amenities Include:

-24/7 Fitness center

-24/7 Concierge service

-Free Mill Race coworking membership

-Local coffee and tea bar, served fresh all day

-Theater room

-Indoor/outdoor dining/party room

-Furnished Airbnb's for your visiting friends and family

-Concierge services (for hire): Pet sitting, residential cleaning, personal training

-Private lot parking, Garage available for fee

-Discounts to Kate & Co, Urban Pie

-Couryard with fire pit and community grills (coming 2019)

-Rooftop patio (coming 2019)



Unit Amenities:

-10-foot kitchen island!

-Washer/dryer in unit

-USB charging stations

-Fiber run to each unit; 1G wifi capable

-Private patios

-10' ceilings, 8' windows

-Tile showers

-Soft-close cabinets

-Stainless appliances

-Energy efficient (low utility cost)

-Secure garage parking available on 1st Floor