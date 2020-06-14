Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Ames, IA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ames renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Edwards
33 Units Available
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated March 16 at 10:35pm
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,996
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated September 21 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated September 21 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$798
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Edwards
1 Unit Available
407 Jeffrey Ln
407 Jeffrey Lane, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 - A must see updated unit with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with second floor laundry. Over 1,100 square feet of finished living area and large backyard. One car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Michigan Ave
1 Unit Available
1234 Michigan Avenue
1234 Michigan Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1007 sqft
Advertised price is for total unit! You won't find a more affordable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex near campus than this one! There is approximately 1040 sq ft. Located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2327 Knapp Street 2
2327 Knapp Street, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$824
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Campustown Properties - Property Id: 267793 Very spacious one bedroom apartment located near Iowa State Campus. Bedroom fits queen size bed with dresser and has nice sized closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Somer Street
1 Unit Available
2511 Bristol #204
2511 Bristol Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$825
876 sqft
2511 Bristol #204 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in the desirable Somerset area of Ames.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2805 West Street
2805 West Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1263 sqft
2805 West Street Available 08/01/20 2805 West Street - This 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home is very close to campus! Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Located in Ames School district.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2146 Sunset Drive
2146 Sunset Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
979 sqft
2146 Sunset Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex, Available August - This comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is available beginning August 1st This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very close to campus. Washer/Dryer located in unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2517 Storm Street
2517 Storm Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
878 sqft
2517 Storm Street Available 08/01/20 2517 Storm Street, Available August 1st! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located near campus and close to the brown Cyride transit system.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Michigan Ave
1 Unit Available
1236 Michigan Avenue
1236 Michigan Ave, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1007 sqft
1236 Michigan Avenue Available 08/01/20 1236 Michigan Avenue, Available August 1st! - A 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex with approximately 1040 sq ft, located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4511 Twain Circle #106
4511 Twain Circle, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
997 sqft
4511 Twain Circle #106 Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo - Cute, updated 2bed/2bath condo in Southwest Ames on Main Floor of a secure-entry building. 906sqft finished space. Parking included. Excellent access to both Hwy30 and I-35.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4510 Twain #205
4510 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
888 sqft
4510 Twain #205 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 bedroom condo is located in West Ames close to restaurants, entertainment, and Cy-Ride routes.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Somer Street
1 Unit Available
2625 Stange
2625 Stange Road, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1634 sqft
2625 Stange Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available August 1st, 2020 - *3D Tour* https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=myVdvSCDvE3 This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom two-story townhome is located in the desirable Somerset area of Ames.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2144 Sunset Drive
2144 Sunset Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2144 Sunset Drive - This comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is available now! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very close to campus. Washer/Dryer located in unit. Garbage, lawn care and snow removal are included! Tenant pays for utilities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
1 Unit Available
439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5
439 South Maple Avenue, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$980
850 sqft
**Many businesses have been affected by the ongoing pandemic and we want to help! Sign a lease by June 1st and receive a combination of $200 in gift cards of your choice from any of the following local eateries: Thai Kitchen, HuHot, Texas Road
City Guide for Ames, IA

In 2010, Ames was ranked as one of the top ten Best Places to Live on the CNNMoney list. Talk about Ames-ingfor the top. Sorry, couldn't resist.

Ames is, above all else, a spirited and lively university town. This Midwest gem has students from all over the world attending their highly rated research programs and bringing culture and ideas from all over the globe with them. While this is a family-friendly city, the university tends to dictate a great deal of life here. While the population hovers around 60,000, it's impossible to know for certain at any given point what the realistic population of the city actually is when school is in session. This city has all of the amenities you'd expect from an urban environment, but it still feels largely like a couple of small towns -- the city itself and the university. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ames, IA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ames renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

