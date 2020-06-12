/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM
15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Maili, HI
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1053 Koio Dr. Unit F
92-1053 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
This beautiful ground floor townhouse is located in Koolina and comes with all major appliances and is well kept. Golf course, shopping, eateries, hotels not to mention the beautiful lagoons, and walking path.
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1207 sqft
92-1136-5 Olani Street Available 07/01/20 Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation on
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1075 Farrington Highway
84-1075 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
976 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1072 Olani Street 1-3 - 1
92-1072 Olani Street, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92-1072 Olani Street 1-3 - 1 in Ko Olina. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Maili
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
10 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
948 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1119 Puamaeole Street
91-1119 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
739 sqft
Immaculate, upstairs, end unit with open lanai. Nicely upgraded w/carpet throughout. New AC and ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living/dining area. NO PETS / NO SMOKING. Complex has pool, cabana, on-site manager.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
724 KAKALA ST # 2004
724 Kakala St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1036 sqft
MEHANA AT KAPOLEI - 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING - SECTION 8 OK !! " PETS WELCOME. " FENCED IN YARD. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1163 Palahia St. #E106
92-1163 Palahia St, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
796 sqft
92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 Available 06/12/20 Westview @ Makakilo 2/2/2 Pet Nego - Westview at Makakilo 2/2/2 townhome, single level enclosed yard with covered lanai and partial ocean view.
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1041 Huluhulu Street
91-1041 Huluhulu Street, West Loch Estate, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
952 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage sprinkler system Yard level lot quiet cul de sac Single level Located in West loch;
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1091 Laaulu Street
91-1091 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1098 sqft
Nice Home available in Ewa Beach! 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths available on June 1! This home has plenty of space for a growing family. Please schedule to see today. Contact Courtney at 808-343-5325 or email stshmanagement@gmail.com.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-054 Hokuiwa Street
95-054 Hokuiwa St, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
GOLF COURSE FRONTAGE! Relax on your large covered and screened lanai and enjoy the surrounding greenery. Very spacious split level home on the second level has new berber carpet flowing from living area to the dining room.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1522 Aliinui Drive
92-1522 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
981 sqft
Beautiful Rental in Koolina! The 2 bedroom/2.1 Bath is located in a private community with no drive through traffic! The townhome is located on the last street at the end of the street for more privacy.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI