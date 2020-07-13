/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
8 Apartments for rent in Kaanapali, HI with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
50 Puu Anoano St #2604
50 Pu‘U Anoano Street, Kaanapali, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
The Masters at Ka'anapali - Panoramic ocean, island and golf course views are yours at Mauis exclusive The Masters at Ka'anapali.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
2750 Kalapu Dr. #36
2750 Kalapu Drive, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Kaanapali International Colony Club - International Colony Club located in Kaanapali is just a short walk to the beach. Whalers Village, shopping and restaurants at your finger tips.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
150 Puukolii Rd #34
150 Puukolii Road, Kaanapali, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Mahaina / Lahaina - This awesome ocean front 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom property has been in a vacation rental program for years but due to current circumstances we have the unique opportunity to rent it long term... W/D, D/W, G/D. Pool, Elevator.
Results within 1 mile of Kaanapali
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
70 Units Available
Honokowai Ahupua`a
SUNSET TERRACE
3626 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI
Studio
$1,441
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,668
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
796 sqft
Prime location on the Pacific Ocean close to shopping, dining and schools. Studio, one- or two-bedroom apartments available with spacious floor plans. All-electric kitchens with hardwood and tile floors.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Kahana Ahupua`a
3875 Lower Honoapiilani Road - 1, Unit C
3875 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Napili-Honokowai, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
475 sqft
Located right next to the Hale Mahina Resort, this charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom ground floor apartment is available now! Newly remodeled in 2018 from top to bottom.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a
3740 L Honopiilani Rd #A304
3740 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1bd/1bth At Maui Lani Terraces in Lahaina - Come check out this beautiful partially furnished 1bd/1bth unit. Island breezes are always flowing through the rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a
3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104
3788 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Two story, unfurnished townhouse in the Hale Royale complex with plenty storage, walk right out from your large Lanai to the pool, spa, sauna, barbeque, tennis...
Results within 5 miles of Kaanapali
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Paunau Ahupua`a
1400 Limahana Circle #D-203
1400 Limahana Cir, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
1269 sqft
Opukea at Lahaina - Opukea is one of the more sought after properties on the west side of Maui. Pool, gym,BBQ area. Two assigned parking stalls, one covered, one uncovered. 2nd partly furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condominium.