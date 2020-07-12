Neighborhood Guide: Honolulu

Check out the top neighborhoods in Honolulu for renting an apartment: Waikiki, Mccully - Moiliili, Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
  1. 1. Waikiki
    Verified

    1 of 13

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    6 Units Available
    Waikiki
    Moana Vista Apartments
    1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
    Studio
    $1,450
    380 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,550
    460 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 33

    Last updated July 11 at 03:38pm
    1 Unit Available
    Waikiki
    Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
    441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
    Studio
    $1,645
    561 sqft
  2. 2. Mccully - Moiliili
    Verified

    1 of 27

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    4 Units Available
    Mccully - Moiliili
    Punahou Heights
    1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
    1 Bedroom
    $1,895
    522 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,995
    730 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 15

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    2 Units Available
    Mccully - Moiliili
    Kapiolani Village
    2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
    1 Bedroom
    $1,271
    480 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  3. 3. Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
    1 of 7

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
    1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE
    1914 Makiki Heights Drive, Honolulu, HI
    1 Bedroom
    $1,850
    935 sqft

    1 of 18

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
    923 Green St Downstairs
    923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,975
    1344 sqft
