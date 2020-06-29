Osprey on the Bluffs

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (first pet), $250 (second pet), $200 (third pet)
limit: 3 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.