Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Osprey on the Bluffs

11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206 · (404) 800-1617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA 31419
Southside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1405 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 2110 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 0308 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 951 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1705 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Osprey on the Bluffs.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
accessible
hot tub
The apartments at Osprey on the Bluffs are located twenty minutes from downtown Savannah, placing you in one of the best neighborhoods in town. Schedule your tour today. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (first pet), $250 (second pet), $200 (third pet)
limit: 3 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Osprey on the Bluffs have any available units?
Osprey on the Bluffs has 7 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Osprey on the Bluffs have?
Some of Osprey on the Bluffs's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Osprey on the Bluffs currently offering any rent specials?
Osprey on the Bluffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Osprey on the Bluffs pet-friendly?
Yes, Osprey on the Bluffs is pet friendly.
Does Osprey on the Bluffs offer parking?
Yes, Osprey on the Bluffs offers parking.
Does Osprey on the Bluffs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Osprey on the Bluffs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Osprey on the Bluffs have a pool?
Yes, Osprey on the Bluffs has a pool.
Does Osprey on the Bluffs have accessible units?
Yes, Osprey on the Bluffs has accessible units.
Does Osprey on the Bluffs have units with dishwashers?
No, Osprey on the Bluffs does not have units with dishwashers.
