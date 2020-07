Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated carpet ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool cc payments bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal

Ansley Village was voted "Property of the Year" for 2017 from the Mid Georgia Apartment Association.



Welcome home to the lifestyle and luxury you deserve at Ansley Village! Our gated community offers beautifully appointed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes with spacious floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our apartment homes boast desirable features including 9 ft. ceilings, contemporary kitchens with black appliances, garden tubs, ceiling fans, and oversized closets. Residents come home to all-inclusive amenities including a resort-style salt water pool, 24/7 fitness center, media room, grilling stations, and much more! We are very pet friendly with no breed or weight restrictions. Your furry friends will love our pet park complete with agility equipment. If you are looking for a great North Macon apartment convenient to I-475 and I-75 with great restaurants and shops nearby, then come visit us so we can show you why Ansley Village is the place to call home!