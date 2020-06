Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Soon! - Can you believe the price on this completely renovated home? This neighborhood is coming along and the homes are so charming.



This three bedroom home is the perfect starter home for any family. The home includes a master suite, stackable washer and dryer, and new dishwasher. We also have stainless steel appliances for rent or you may bring your own.



Don't wait! This home it will go quickly. Please call 478-279-9197 for more details.



(RLNE5779033)