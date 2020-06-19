15 East Pine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Newly listed for rent is this historic home sited on almost an acre and dating back to a simpler time of 1910. Be not fooled by imitation, this is a true, first generation comer home. Burgeoning Downtown Comer will be excited to have you along for the journey as the currently newly renovated home elevates this quaint rural city to new heights. There is no better way to live the simple country life and enjoy the relaxing stroll to the local post office, stores and restaurants.



While modern conveniences and stylings have been introduced to this home through an extensive renovation and historic restoration, the charm of yesteryear remains intact. Original, hand hewn hardwood flooring and baseboards run throughout the home's c.1910 footprint. The front door's original built-in doorbell adds historical character – an homage to craftsmanship of the past. Hand-stained trim adorn the beautiful entry foyer. Ten-foot ceilings throughout the home add to the already spacious feel of the home. All the home's most beautiful original features have been painstakingly restored down to the original intricate details in the hardwood floor. Remodeled kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in kitchen space with tons of windows.



Entertaining guests and enjoying evenings during all seasons will be made possible by the home's beautiful outdoor space. The freshly stained rocking chair front porch provides an array of options for relaxation. A historic home such as this is quite the rarity and only comes to market every so often, so be sure to pounce soon.



Security deposit is 1 months rent

$50.00 app fee per adult

Approved pets with pet fee



To apply, your household must make at least 3 times the rent monthly, be able to pass a credit/background check (mainly looking for housing debts and recent debts), rental verification is checked and employment verification. Sounds like a lot, but generally takes me a day or two.