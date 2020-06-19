All apartments in Comer
15 East Pine Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:13 AM

15 East Pine Avenue

15 East Pine Avenue · (323) 774-6637
Location

15 East Pine Avenue, Comer, GA 30629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Please read through qualification info at the bottom.

Newly listed for rent is this historic home sited on almost an acre and dating back to a simpler time of 1910. Be not fooled by imitation, this is a true, first generation comer home. Burgeoning Downtown Comer will be excited to have you along for the journey as the currently newly renovated home elevates this quaint rural city to new heights. There is no better way to live the simple country life and enjoy the relaxing stroll to the local post office, stores and restaurants.

While modern conveniences and stylings have been introduced to this home through an extensive renovation and historic restoration, the charm of yesteryear remains intact. Original, hand hewn hardwood flooring and baseboards run throughout the home's c.1910 footprint. The front door's original built-in doorbell adds historical character – an homage to craftsmanship of the past. Hand-stained trim adorn the beautiful entry foyer. Ten-foot ceilings throughout the home add to the already spacious feel of the home. All the home's most beautiful original features have been painstakingly restored down to the original intricate details in the hardwood floor. Remodeled kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in kitchen space with tons of windows.

Entertaining guests and enjoying evenings during all seasons will be made possible by the home's beautiful outdoor space. The freshly stained rocking chair front porch provides an array of options for relaxation. A historic home such as this is quite the rarity and only comes to market every so often, so be sure to pounce soon.

Security deposit is 1 months rent
$50.00 app fee per adult
Approved pets with pet fee

To apply, your household must make at least 3 times the rent monthly, be able to pass a credit/background check (mainly looking for housing debts and recent debts), rental verification is checked and employment verification. Sounds like a lot, but generally takes me a day or two.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 East Pine Avenue have any available units?
15 East Pine Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 East Pine Avenue have?
Some of 15 East Pine Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 East Pine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 East Pine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 East Pine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 East Pine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15 East Pine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 East Pine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15 East Pine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 East Pine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 East Pine Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 East Pine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 East Pine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 East Pine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 East Pine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 East Pine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 East Pine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 East Pine Avenue has units with air conditioning.
