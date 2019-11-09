Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bonanza
Find more places like 11186 James Madison Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bonanza, GA
/
11186 James Madison Dr
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11186 James Madison Dr
11186 James Madison Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11186 James Madison Drive, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom Home, 2 Car Garage,laundry on lower lever, Large Master Bedroom, close to school and shopping. Requirements: application, one month pay stubs, copy of credit report.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11186 James Madison Dr have any available units?
11186 James Madison Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonanza, GA
.
What amenities does 11186 James Madison Dr have?
Some of 11186 James Madison Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11186 James Madison Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11186 James Madison Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11186 James Madison Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11186 James Madison Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonanza
.
Does 11186 James Madison Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11186 James Madison Dr offers parking.
Does 11186 James Madison Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11186 James Madison Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11186 James Madison Dr have a pool?
No, 11186 James Madison Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11186 James Madison Dr have accessible units?
No, 11186 James Madison Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11186 James Madison Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11186 James Madison Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11186 James Madison Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11186 James Madison Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
