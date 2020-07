Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse e-payments guest parking internet access online portal pool table trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Vantage's studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer modern features including granite countertops, hardwood-style flooring, trey ceilings in the kitchens and entry-level parking for residents on every floor. You won't be disappointed with our newly renovated contemporary homes featuring modern gray cabinets and white quartz countertops complimented by white subway tile backsplashes and USB outlets! Our pet-friendly community has 2 saltwater swimming pools and rooftop gardens with grilling stations. Adjacent to I-75/85 and within walking distance of the Beltline, our residents are just moments from Atlanta's trendiest neighborhoods. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.