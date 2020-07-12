Neighborhood Guide: Athens

Check out the top neighborhoods in Athens for renting an apartment: North Avenue, Cedar Creek, Oak Bend and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM
  1. 1. North Avenue
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    5 Units Available
    North Avenue
    Georgia Green
    700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
    2 Bedrooms
    $925
    1000 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
    3 Units Available
    North Avenue
    Serene at Northside
    205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,065
    1056 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,280
    1238 sqft
  2. 2. Cedar Creek
    Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
    $
    6 Units Available
    Cedar Creek
    Serene at Woodlake
    132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $999
    750 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,099
    1000 sqft

    1 of 1

    Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
    1 Unit Available
    Cedar Creek
    1735 Cedar Shoals Drive
    1735 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, GA
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,100
    1200 sqft
  3. 3. Oak Bend
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    $
    39 Units Available
    Oak Bend
    The Columns at Timothy Woods
    2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,130
    759 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,295
    1143 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,405
    1376 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
    4 Units Available
    Oak Bend
    Serene at Riverwood
    130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $985
    704 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $895
    931 sqft
