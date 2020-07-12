Neighborhood Guide: Athens
Check out the top neighborhoods in Athens for renting an apartment: North Avenue, Cedar Creek, Oak Bend and more
- 1. North AvenueSee all 88 apartments in North AvenueVerified
1 of 14Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm5 Units AvailableNorth AvenueGeorgia Green700 Fourth St, Athens, GA2 Bedrooms$9251000 sqftVerified
1 of 31Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm3 Units AvailableNorth AvenueSerene at Northside205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA2 Bedrooms$1,0651056 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,2801238 sqft
- 2. Cedar CreekSee all 77 apartments in Cedar CreekVerified
1 of 21Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm$6 Units AvailableCedar CreekSerene at Woodlake132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA1 Bedroom$999750 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,0991000 sqft
1 of 1Last updated July 12 at 07:03am1 Unit AvailableCedar Creek1735 Cedar Shoals Drive1735 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, GA3 Bedrooms$1,1001200 sqft
- 3. Oak BendSee all 85 apartments in Oak BendVerified
1 of 15Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm$39 Units AvailableOak BendThe Columns at Timothy Woods2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA1 Bedroom$1,130759 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2951143 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,4051376 sqftVerified
1 of 24Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm4 Units AvailableOak BendSerene at Riverwood130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GAStudioAsk1 Bedroom$985704 sqft2 Bedrooms$895931 sqft