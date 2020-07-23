Apartment List
31 Apartments for rent in Wallace, FL with garages

Wallace apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5987 Dunridge Dr
5987 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1657 sqft
Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor.

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
6041 Dunridge Dr
6041 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1868 sqft
6041 Dunridge Dr Available 08/14/20 Stonechase Home Available! Fully Covered Backporch! - What a fabulous floor-plan in the highly desired Stonechase subdivision. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has great space right where it's needed.

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
2569 GEMSTONE CIR
2569 Gemstone Circle, Wallace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3036 sqft
ASHLEY PLANTATION in Pace --- 3036 square foot 4 bedroom and 3 bath executive home on corner lot. This home has numerous amenities from stainless steel appliances to hardwood & tile floors. Granite countertops in the kitchen and 3 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4716 FRANCES ST
4716 Frances Street, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1922 sqft
Newer Kitchen and laundry room floor in a very nice Brick home on a Nice Corner Lot, Privacy Fence, Two Car Garage and Alarm System in place.

1 Unit Available
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd
4879 Spencer Oaks Boulevard, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2557 sqft
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd Available 07/24/20 4 Bedroom in Spencer Oaks Subdivision - Great 4 bedroom home in Spencer Oaks, located in the heart of Pace.

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4532 ALBA ST
4532 Alba Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1305 sqft
Great location, just 1 block off Hwy 90, close to everything in this wonderful desirable Pace neighborhood. Total electric, super efficient, low maintenance, a hipped roof line w/ dimensional shingle. This home has a fantastic open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
5547 Berryhill Rd
5547 Berryhill Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1311 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom Home Convenient to Everything - This great 3 bedroom home is located on Berrryhill Rd, with a short commute to the Interstate, Whiting Field, Shopping, and Hospital.

1 Unit Available
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5228 PARKSIDE DR
5228 Parkside Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1690 sqft
This is a very charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with a spacious eat-in kitchen open to the family room. Convenient to everything including Whiting field and Pensacola.
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

1 Unit Available
Pine Forest Estates
229 Man O War Circle
229 Man O War Circle, Gonzalez, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2532 sqft
Here is a well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over-sized two car garage and sparkling screened-in pool sitting on more than an acre of property in the Ransom/Tate school district.

1 Unit Available
4479 Fort Sumter Rd
4479 Fort Sumter Road, Bagdad, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2380 sqft
Ventura Estates, 4/3 , 2380 sq.ft - This beautiful 4/3 home has so much to offer with tile in all the wet areas and vinyl plank flooring in the common areas. A large open family room, dining room and a bonus room.

1 Unit Available
5856 Magnolia Bend Blvd
5856 Magnolia Bend Boulevard, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1682 sqft
5856 Magnolia Bend Blvd Available 07/28/20 Milton 2 story, 3/2.5, 1633 sq.ft. - Take advantage of this 1633 sq.ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the new subdivision of Magnolia Bend.

1 Unit Available
4765 Ribault Lane
4765 Ribault Lane, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1501 sqft
4765 Ribault Lane Available 07/24/20 - Available Now! All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Jaimees' Ridge near Hwy 90, Avalon. Home is light, open with vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring in common areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4439 LILLY CIR
4439 Lilly Circle, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1536 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED THIS 3BR/2BA CUL DE SAC HOME ON A LARGE, FENCED LOT IS BEING PREPARED NOW FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN. EASY ACCESS TO AVALON BLVD/I10 AND HWY 90. OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5597 SHOOTING STAR CT
5597 Shooting Star Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1826 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home? This 4 bedroom home located in the Bon View subdivision is just the spot.

1 Unit Available
Northpointe
4417 EASTPOINTE DR
4417 Eastpointe Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1464 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home on cul-de-sac with features including -- fenced in backyard, eat-in kitchen, fireplace, and dining room. Ready for move in.

1 Unit Available
2410 CHANCE RD
2410 Chance Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Country living at its best. 4.5 Acres of fruit trees and lots of land

1 Unit Available
6506 JULIA DR
6506 Julia Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
3 BR 1 1/2 BA - Home features living room, dining area, kitchen, 1 car garage, fenced backyard, shed, screened patio.

1 Unit Available
5176 WESTPORT DR
5176 Westport Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1460 sqft
Convenient to both bases, this modern brick home was constructed in 2000 and features a popular split floor plan. Tired of your basic white wall rental home? This home has been decorated with contemporary paint colors.

1 Unit Available
6484 BASS LN
6484 Bass Lane, Point Baker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
New Construction!!! - Only 1 year old! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Open Floor Plan ~ Eat In Kitchen is fully equipped (includes Fridge) ~ Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout main living space ~ New Carpet in Bedroom ~ Living Room has Cathedral

1 Unit Available
Maple Oaks West
10467 SENEGAL DR
10467 Senegal Drive, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1329 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house features fully equipped kitchen with island for extra counter space. The master bedroom features private bathroom with double-sinks and garden tub.

1 Unit Available
Northpointe
7824 WOODPOINTE DR
7824 Woodpointe Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1796 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Northpointe subdivision.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Wallace, FL

Wallace apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

