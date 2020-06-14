Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

80 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL

Finding an apartment in Upper Grand Lagoon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9005 Banyan Beach Dr
9005 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pines
1 Unit Available
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Hidden Pines
1 Unit Available
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2
408 Hidden Island Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1809 sqft
408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00 3 Bed - 2 Bath Size: 1,809 sq ft. Available: July 15, 2020 Year built: 2004 Description 12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2177 Sterling Cove Blvd
2177 Sterling Cove Boulevard, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
2177 Sterling Cove Blvd Available 05/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath property coming soon! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath property will be available in mid-May. This one will go quick with the great location and convenience to so many local area's.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1893 sqft
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Ct, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Click here for an aerial view: https://vimeo.com/396489034 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,395.00 4 Bed - 2.5 Bath Size: 1,893 sq ft.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2505 W 10th Street
2505 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
St. Andrew's: 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor unit extensively renovated with new kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans and fixtures. Washer /dryer hook up in the laundry roomWe love pets but unfortunately NO PETS ALLOWED.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
6320 Beach Drive
6320 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1710 sqft
Construction completed in 2019.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
7519 Sunset Ave, #2, Unit 2
7519 Sunset Avenue, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
884 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom middle unit on triplex on Panama City Beach, just off Thomas Drive. Large upper balcony over looking back yard. Laminate & tile floors throughout.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
14 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,054
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
2603 Ashlee Way Available 06/15/20 For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
505 Evergreen St
505 Evergreen Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1132 sqft
505 Evergreen St Available 06/19/20 505 Evergreen St - Updated 3bd 2ba house w/ large family room, kitchen w/ b'fast bar, dining area; washer/dryer hook-up. Fenced backyard, 1-car garage. Patio. Small pet allowed with pet fee, restrictions apply.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay VIew
1 Unit Available
3806 W 17th St. #A
3806 West 17th Street, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
- 3/2 White Aluminum siding Refrigerator, stove. W/D hookup, exterior storage closet Hardwood, vinyl and tile flooring. Owner supplied yard work.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
567 Palermo Road
567 Palermo Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1349 sqft
3 BR|2.5 BA Town Home near Lynn Haven! - For rent! Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Venetian Villas! New vinyl plank flooring, lighting, fresh paint and new carpet upstairs; This town home is fresh and ready for immediate occupancy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
205 N. MacArthur Avenue
205 North Mac Arthur Avenue, Panama City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1964 sqft
For rent - 4 BR, 2 BA Cove Home! Remodeled! - For rent! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cove home. Centrally located to TAFB, local restaurants, and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Waterfall
1 Unit Available
104 Enchantment Falls Lane
104 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2093 sqft
This lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the new home community of Waterfall in Panama City Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2710 E 17th Street
2710 East 17th Street, Cedar Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED Very short commute to Navy Base & Tyndall AFB, New Windows, New interior/Exterior Doors and Windows, New Paint, New lighting Fixtures, New beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout! New Cabinets, New Granite

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Lighthouse Road
1109 Lighthouse Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
935 sqft
Nice 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo in Nautilus Cove community. Located on the 2nd floor and all tile throughout. Located less than 2 miles east of Pier Park and 1 mile to Beach Gated Community one-level. Granite Countertops, Fitness Center and pool on site.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL

Finding an apartment in Upper Grand Lagoon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

