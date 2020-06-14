Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

63 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, FL

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Arlington Drive
120 Arlington Drive, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2386 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home on Lake Martin - Tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home sits on a large lot and offers unobstructed views of Lake Martin. The oversized master features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and double vanity.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2412 Bay Ct
2412 Bay Court, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1524 sqft
- Beautiful home located a cul-de-sac in Brentwood Subdivision close to Tyndall Air Force Base. Home Fireplace, stainless steel appliances, pantry, dining area with wet bar, large master bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Martin Bayou Estates
1 Unit Available
515 N Bob Little Road
515 Bob Little Rd, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1197 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland City
1 Unit Available
2402 Quiet Oaks Drive
2402 Quiet Oaks Drive, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1157 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, vinyl and wood flooring throughout the home, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection. 1 Car garage and a fenced in backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
5113 East 11th Street - 1
5113 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1077 sqft
Beautifully remodeled townhouse close to TAFB. This 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom home features tile and luxury vinyl flooring throughout, marble counter tops, over sized 1 car garage, private fence backyard and many other upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
63 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar's Crossing
1 Unit Available
2927 Patricia Ann Ln
2927 Patricia Ann Lane, Cedar Grove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2027 sqft
- 4/2 Single Family Home in Cedars Crossing. Centrally located to TAFB and NSA. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
265 Callaway Chase LN
265 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath near TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. One car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2710 E 17th Street
2710 East 17th Street, Cedar Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED Very short commute to Navy Base & Tyndall AFB, New Windows, New interior/Exterior Doors and Windows, New Paint, New lighting Fixtures, New beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout! New Cabinets, New Granite

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5300 Nicholas Lane
5300 Nicholas Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to Tyndall Air Force Base. All electric appliances, deck in the back yard, and a 2 car garage. Trayed ceiling in master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1200 West Street
1200 West Street, Parker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2016 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
227 Callaway Chase Lane
227 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane.Close to TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
2603 Ashlee Way Available 06/15/20 For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mowat Highlands
1 Unit Available
1425 Inverness Road
1425 Inverness Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2570 sqft
- 4 Bedroom 3 bath home available in the Mowat Highlands subdivision.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayou Estates
1 Unit Available
289 Sukoshi Dr. Unit B
289 Sukoshi Drive, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
918 sqft
-- - Very Nice newly upgraded 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town house located in Callaway. Close to shopping and dining and walking distance to St . Andrews bay. Washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shadow Bay
1 Unit Available
7707 Shadow Bay Dr.
7707 Shadow Bay Drive, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
7707 Shadow Bay Dr. Available 06/20/20 -- - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath well-maintained home located in the much desired comminity of Shadow Bay in Callaway.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mowat Highlands
1 Unit Available
1704 Glencoe Dr.
1704 Glencoe Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1972 sqft
- 4BR 2BA Home in desirable Lynn Haven. Interior features include 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area with electric fireplace, formal dining room and open kitchen with Corian countertops and lots of cabinets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Shoreview Drive
106 Shoreview Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2011 sqft
106 Shoreview Drive Available 07/01/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Redfish Way
111 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1915 sqft
111 Redfish Way Available 07/04/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4207 Florence Tolsma Way
4207 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2433 sqft
4207 Florence Tolsma Way - Beautiful brick home located in Bylsma Manor Estates in North Panama City just past the 23rd St / Hwy 231 corridor.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Springfield, FL

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

