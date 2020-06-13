Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

59 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Parker, FL

Finding an apartment in Parker that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5300 Nicholas Lane
5300 Nicholas Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to Tyndall Air Force Base. All electric appliances, deck in the back yard, and a 2 car garage. Trayed ceiling in master bedroom.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1200 West Street
1200 West Street, Parker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2016 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB.
Results within 1 mile of Parker
Last updated June 13
63 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.

Last updated June 13
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Arlington Drive
120 Arlington Drive, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2386 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home on Lake Martin - Tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home sits on a large lot and offers unobstructed views of Lake Martin. The oversized master features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and double vanity.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
132 S. Comet Ave
132 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1315 sqft
132 S. Comet Ave Available 07/01/20 - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Tyndall AFB. House sits on a large lot . All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

Last updated June 13
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
265 Callaway Chase LN
265 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath near TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. One car garage.

Last updated June 13
East Bay Park
1 Unit Available
1008 S Comet Avenue
1008 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1964 sqft
*1/2 off first months rent for active military*This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near TAFB. Large living room/dining room combination that opens into the great room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6302 Lake Drive
6302 Lake Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
This home is centrally located near TAFB, shopping, & dining. The living room features a corner fireplace and french doors leading out to the backyard. Laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection and a double car garage.

Last updated June 13
Martin Bayou Estates
1 Unit Available
515 N Bob Little Road
515 Bob Little Rd, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1197 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

Last updated May 14
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
227 Callaway Chase Lane
227 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane.Close to TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Parker
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.

Last updated June 13
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.

Last updated June 13
Bayou Estates
1 Unit Available
289 Sukoshi Dr. Unit B
289 Sukoshi Drive, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
918 sqft
-- - Very Nice newly upgraded 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town house located in Callaway. Close to shopping and dining and walking distance to St . Andrews bay. Washer and dryer hookups.

Last updated June 13
Shadow Bay
1 Unit Available
7707 Shadow Bay Dr.
7707 Shadow Bay Drive, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
7707 Shadow Bay Dr. Available 06/20/20 -- - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath well-maintained home located in the much desired comminity of Shadow Bay in Callaway.

Last updated June 13
Cedar's Crossing
1 Unit Available
2927 Patricia Ann Ln
2927 Patricia Ann Lane, Cedar Grove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2027 sqft
- 4/2 Single Family Home in Cedars Crossing. Centrally located to TAFB and NSA. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

Last updated June 13
Brittany Woods Park
1 Unit Available
111 Abigail Lane
111 Abigail Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1188 sqft
111 Abigail Lane Available 06/26/20 - This home is located in Callaway on a cul-de-sac in the Brittany Woods Park subdivision. This home features high ceilings and a kitchen with a breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
205 N. MacArthur Avenue
205 North Mac Arthur Avenue, Panama City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1964 sqft
For rent - 4 BR, 2 BA Cove Home! Remodeled! - For rent! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cove home. Centrally located to TAFB, local restaurants, and shopping.

Last updated June 13
Shadow Bay
1 Unit Available
7559 Shadow Bay Dr
7559 Shadow Bay Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1356 sqft
- 3/2 Single Family Home convenient to Tyndall AFB. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.

Last updated June 13
Amigo Estates
1 Unit Available
3502 Brooke Ln.
3502 Brooke Lane, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1436 sqft
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage and detached building that's great for storage. Tile throughout the house and a screened patio in back. Nature lovers paradise, large lot with flower garden .

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2412 Bay Ct
2412 Bay Court, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1524 sqft
- Beautiful home located a cul-de-sac in Brentwood Subdivision close to Tyndall Air Force Base. Home Fireplace, stainless steel appliances, pantry, dining area with wet bar, large master bedroom with walk in closet.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2710 E 17th Street
2710 East 17th Street, Cedar Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED Very short commute to Navy Base & Tyndall AFB, New Windows, New interior/Exterior Doors and Windows, New Paint, New lighting Fixtures, New beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout! New Cabinets, New Granite

Last updated June 13
Heritage Woods
1 Unit Available
8111 Heritage Woods Lane
8111 Heritage Woods Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Split bedroom plan with formal dining room and living room. Ceramic tile kitchen and adjoining family room with fireplace with access to large covered patio. Master bedroom 20x12 with walk in closet, whirlpool tub and double vanity in master bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Parker, FL

Finding an apartment in Parker that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

