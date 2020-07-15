All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like Trailside Gardens at Alafaya.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Trailside Gardens at Alafaya

2590 Greenhill Way · (407) 378-7597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL 32765

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-316 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,382

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 008-306 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 001-306 · Avail. now

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 003-211 · Avail. now

$1,517

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 009-310 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 011-200 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,694

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 006-200 · Avail. Sep 17

$2,098

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trailside Gardens at Alafaya.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
coffee bar
dog park
yoga
At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.

Welcome home to Trailside Gardens at Alafaya with the convenience of location and a lifestyle of luxury. Our gated community offers spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with impeccably designed interiors. At Trailside Gardens at Alafaya you'll love the desirable features such as a private patio/balcony, well-equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves, plus full-size washer/dryers in each home. And it doesn't stop there, our amenities are unbeatable. Socialize with your neighbors in our screened summer kitchen or take a dip in our resort-style pool with heated spa. Our community also offers a movie theater and 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio. Pets are welcome here, we have an expansive dog park, and we accept large dogs with no weight limit. Trailside Gardens at Alafaya brings you closer to the excitement of the University Area of East Orlando, we are within minutes of the 417 and UCF, plus great shopping and dining too. Call Trailside Gardens at Alafaya home and enjoy Seminole County's A-Rated schools. Schedule your tour or stop by for a visit today, we can't wait to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, BH Liability: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $150
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Attached Garage: $175/month, Detached Garage: $150/month. Garage lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Outdoor Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trailside Gardens at Alafaya have any available units?
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya has 9 units available starting at $1,382 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does Trailside Gardens at Alafaya have?
Some of Trailside Gardens at Alafaya's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trailside Gardens at Alafaya currently offering any rent specials?
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trailside Gardens at Alafaya pet-friendly?
Yes, Trailside Gardens at Alafaya is pet friendly.
Does Trailside Gardens at Alafaya offer parking?
Yes, Trailside Gardens at Alafaya offers parking.
Does Trailside Gardens at Alafaya have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trailside Gardens at Alafaya offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trailside Gardens at Alafaya have a pool?
Yes, Trailside Gardens at Alafaya has a pool.
Does Trailside Gardens at Alafaya have accessible units?
No, Trailside Gardens at Alafaya does not have accessible units.
Does Trailside Gardens at Alafaya have units with dishwashers?
No, Trailside Gardens at Alafaya does not have units with dishwashers.
