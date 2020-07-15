Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving coffee bar dog park yoga

At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.



Welcome home to Trailside Gardens at Alafaya with the convenience of location and a lifestyle of luxury. Our gated community offers spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with impeccably designed interiors. At Trailside Gardens at Alafaya you'll love the desirable features such as a private patio/balcony, well-equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves, plus full-size washer/dryers in each home. And it doesn't stop there, our amenities are unbeatable. Socialize with your neighbors in our screened summer kitchen or take a dip in our resort-style pool with heated spa. Our community also offers a movie theater and 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio. Pets are welcome here, we have an expansive dog park, and we accept large dogs with no weight limit. Trailside Gardens at Alafaya brings you closer to the excitement of the University Area of East Orlando, we are within minutes of the 417 and UCF, plus great shopping and dining too. Call Trailside Gardens at Alafaya home and enjoy Seminole County's A-Rated schools. Schedule your tour or stop by for a visit today, we can't wait to welcome you home!