Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

70 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lynn Haven, FL

Finding an apartment in Lynn Haven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
2603 Ashlee Way Available 06/15/20 For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mowat Highlands
1 Unit Available
1425 Inverness Road
1425 Inverness Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2570 sqft
- 4 Bedroom 3 bath home available in the Mowat Highlands subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mowat Highlands
1 Unit Available
1704 Glencoe Dr.
1704 Glencoe Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1972 sqft
- 4BR 2BA Home in desirable Lynn Haven. Interior features include 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area with electric fireplace, formal dining room and open kitchen with Corian countertops and lots of cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Shoreview Drive
106 Shoreview Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2011 sqft
106 Shoreview Drive Available 07/01/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Redfish Way
111 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1915 sqft
111 Redfish Way Available 07/04/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle
502 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
Baldwin Rowe Townhome - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1602 Baldwin Rowe Cir
1602 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1562 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bdrm Townhouse! For Sale or For Rent! - Property Id: 226186 SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY to own one of Baldwin Rowe's townhomes on the pond! This home won't last long, so act fast! Ideally located between Panama City & Lynn Haven, this

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Pine Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
503 Redbird St.
503 Redbird Street, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1824 sqft
-- - Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath oversized family/den/entertainment room with fireplace, low maintenance brick and vinyl construction home is conveniently located in the desirable in Lynn Haven.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4207 Florence Tolsma Way
4207 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2433 sqft
4207 Florence Tolsma Way - Beautiful brick home located in Bylsma Manor Estates in North Panama City just past the 23rd St / Hwy 231 corridor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
567 Palermo Road
567 Palermo Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1349 sqft
3 BR|2.5 BA Town Home near Lynn Haven! - For rent! Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Venetian Villas! New vinyl plank flooring, lighting, fresh paint and new carpet upstairs; This town home is fresh and ready for immediate occupancy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4706 Bylsma Cir
4706 Bylsma Circle, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1528 sqft
4706 Bylsma Cir - Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Bylsma Manor Estates. Built in 2018. Kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, island, & solid surface counters. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, recessed lights, ceiling fan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Amigo Estates
1 Unit Available
3502 Brooke Ln.
3502 Brooke Lane, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1436 sqft
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage and detached building that's great for storage. Tile throughout the house and a screened patio in back. Nature lovers paradise, large lot with flower garden .

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4021 Oak Forest Drive
4021 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1661 sqft
Truly the best neighborhood in Panama City. There's always something to do in Riverside Park. This home was custom built by the owner.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greentree Heights
1 Unit Available
2540 E 37th Plaza
2540 East 37th Plaza, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1120 sqft
*25% off deposit for active military**1/2 off first months rent*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room equipped with a fireplace. Master bath has double sink vanities.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
4012 Woodridge Rd
4012 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1370 sqft
For rent! 3 BR|2 BA Home in Lynn Haven ~ 1 Car Garage - For Rent! Immaculate 3 BR, 2 BA home with one car garage in Lynn Haven. The home was just updated with new flooring, fresh paint and updated bathrooms and kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
63 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Arlington Drive
120 Arlington Drive, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2386 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home on Lake Martin - Tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home sits on a large lot and offers unobstructed views of Lake Martin. The oversized master features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and double vanity.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7145 Riverbrooke Street
7145 Riverbrooke Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1774 sqft
- This home offers 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located in the Sweetwater Subdivision. Open kitchen with an island, large pantry. Master bedroom has double sink vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower, and a large walk in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6813 Noel Rd
6813 Noel Road, Bay County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3120 sqft
6813 Noel Rd Available 06/26/20 6813 Noel Rd - Large 5 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Bayou George, just off Hwy 2301. Large kitchen. Wood burning fireplace. On well and septic- No water bill. Pets ok, restrictions apply. Pet deposit required.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar's Crossing
1 Unit Available
2927 Patricia Ann Ln
2927 Patricia Ann Lane, Cedar Grove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2027 sqft
- 4/2 Single Family Home in Cedars Crossing. Centrally located to TAFB and NSA. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay VIew
1 Unit Available
3806 W 17th St. #A
3806 West 17th Street, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
- 3/2 White Aluminum siding Refrigerator, stove. W/D hookup, exterior storage closet Hardwood, vinyl and tile flooring. Owner supplied yard work.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lynn Haven, FL

Finding an apartment in Lynn Haven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

