Apartment List
/
FL
/
lower grand lagoon
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lower Grand Lagoon, FL

Finding an apartment in Lower Grand Lagoon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
6320 Beach Drive
6320 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1905 sqft
Construction completed in 2019.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
7519 Sunset Ave, #2, Unit 2
7519 Sunset Avenue, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
884 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom middle unit on triplex on Panama City Beach, just off Thomas Drive. Large upper balcony over looking back yard. Laminate & tile floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Lower Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
18 Units Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9005 Banyan Beach Dr
9005 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pines
1 Unit Available
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Results within 5 miles of Lower Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
13 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,054
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
505 Evergreen St
505 Evergreen Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1132 sqft
505 Evergreen St Available 06/19/20 505 Evergreen St - Updated 3bd 2ba house w/ large family room, kitchen w/ b'fast bar, dining area; washer/dryer hook-up. Fenced backyard, 1-car garage. Patio. Small pet allowed with pet fee, restrictions apply.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay VIew
1 Unit Available
3806 W 17th St. #A
3806 West 17th Street, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
- 3/2 White Aluminum siding Refrigerator, stove. W/D hookup, exterior storage closet Hardwood, vinyl and tile flooring. Owner supplied yard work.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Waterfall
1 Unit Available
104 Enchantment Falls Lane
104 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2093 sqft
This lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the new home community of Waterfall in Panama City Beach.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Lighthouse Road
1109 Lighthouse Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
935 sqft
Nice 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo in Nautilus Cove community. Located on the 2nd floor and all tile throughout. Located less than 2 miles east of Pier Park and 1 mile to Beach Gated Community one-level. Granite Countertops, Fitness Center and pool on site.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2505 W 10th Street
2505 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
St. Andrew's: 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor unit extensively renovated with new kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans and fixtures. Washer /dryer hook up in the laundry roomWe love pets but unfortunately NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
188 White Cap Way
188 White Cap Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
2 story duplex in gated community with cathedral ceilings, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar, large utility room and screened porch. Master bedroom on 1st floor, other 2 bedrooms upstairs. Community pool.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Hidden Pines
1 Unit Available
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2
408 Hidden Island Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1809 sqft
408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00 3 Bed - 2 Bath Size: 1,809 sq ft. Available: July 15, 2020 Year built: 2004 Description 12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2177 Sterling Cove Blvd
2177 Sterling Cove Boulevard, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
2177 Sterling Cove Blvd Available 05/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath property coming soon! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath property will be available in mid-May. This one will go quick with the great location and convenience to so many local area's.

1 of 16

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1902 Clay ave
1902 Clay Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
-- - This 3 bedroom 1 bath is centnrally located home in St. Andrews. Minutes to the beach and very close to GCSC. Home features; privacy fenced backyard, fireplace, workshop, and sprinkler system. Partially furnished.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1893 sqft
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Ct, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Click here for an aerial view: https://vimeo.com/396489034 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,395.00 4 Bed - 2.5 Bath Size: 1,893 sq ft.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
240 Harmon Avenue, 211
240 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
1606 Lake Ave
1606 Lake Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 sqft
1606 Lake Ave - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath house near downtown St Andrews. Family room and living room, small dining area. Covered front porch, open back deck overlooks large fenced back yard, yard building. Fireplace is in-operable.
Results within 10 miles of Lower Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
63 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
Verified

1 of 104

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lower Grand Lagoon, FL

Finding an apartment in Lower Grand Lagoon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lower Grand Lagoon 2 BedroomsLower Grand Lagoon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLower Grand Lagoon Apartments with Balcony
Lower Grand Lagoon Apartments with ParkingLower Grand Lagoon Apartments with Pool
Lower Grand Lagoon Dog Friendly ApartmentsLower Grand Lagoon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLCallaway, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLMarianna, FL
Springfield, FLNiceville, FLCedar Grove, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College