Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
19 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
163 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.

1 of 34

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
55 Ettie Lee Lane
55 Ettie Lee Lane, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1707 sqft
55 Ettie Lee Lane Available 07/18/20 Walking Distance to the Pool in Hammock Bay! - ''The Alaqua'', built by Hammock Bay building company boasts fine finishes few homes in Hammock Bay offer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
62 Mozart Ln
62 Mozart Lane, Freeport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2204 sqft
62 Mozart Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Hammock Bay Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Hammock Bay. Hammock Bay is a pedestrian-friendly development. There are network of sidewalks, nature trails, and bike paths.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 12:06pm
21 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,024
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 12:30pm
177 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 1 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2332 Crystal Cove Lane
2332 Crystal Cove Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
$1,900
1180 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now mid July! Unfurnished two bedroom, two full bath condo located on the first floor . The sliding doors in both the living room and master bedroom invites you to the outdoors. Quiet and peaceful setting while enjoying the spacious patio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
209 S ZANDER Way
209 South Zander Way, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Rare, PERIMETER lot, single-level home available at CSV! This well-kept home boasts 2br, 2bth, w/a screened back porch & 1 car garage. CORE-TEC wood flooring in bedrooms (NO CARPET THROUGHOUT) w/the main areas having 18'' porcelain tile. .

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
73 Christian Drive
73 Christian Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
Wonderfully kept end-unit town home in fabulous community available MAY 1ST. This 3br, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Freeport, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Freeport renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

