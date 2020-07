Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard dog park green community smoke-free community

LEASING CENTER NOW OPEN FOR TOURS! ASK US HOW TO LOCK IN RENT AS LOW AS $1785 PER MONTH AND APPLY FOR $0! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life. Artisan Living Bella Citta in Davenport, Florida, offers a new perspective on what home is. Our two and three-bedroom townhomes deliver a luxurious backdrop for your modern lifestyle. Enjoy open-concept interiors, expansive private exterior space, and the latest in smart home technology. Let oversized windows serve as a natural focal point to showcase your style and free yourself for weekend adventures with maintenance-free living.