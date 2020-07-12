Neighborhood Guide: Coral Springs

Check out the top neighborhoods in Coral Springs for renting an apartment: Forest Hills, Windham, Country Club Village and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
  1. 1. Forest Hills
    See all 380 apartments in Forest Hills
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    2 Units Available
    Forest Hills
    Palms at Forest Hills
    2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,315
    900 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
    1 Unit Available
    Forest Hills
    Coral Falls
    2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,570
    1171 sqft
  2. 2. Windham
    See all 168 apartments in Windham
    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    31 Units Available
    Windham
    Wyndham West Villas
    11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,582
    860 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,995
    1207 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,212
    1460 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Windham
    5219 NW 117th Ave
    5219 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
    4 Bedrooms
    $2,545
  3. 3. Country Club Village
    See all 233 apartments in Country Club Village
    Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
    13 Units Available
    Country Club Village
    The Barrington Club
    10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,646
    760 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,861
    1234 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,054
    1522 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    31 Units Available
    Country Club Village
    The Marquis at Coral Springs
    10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,549
    826 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,799
    1216 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,350
    1379 sqft
