2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:15 PM
470 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
27 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1133 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Coral Gate
10 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1157 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Winston Park
21 Units Available
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1092 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Winston Park
13 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1185 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1297 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Winston Park
25 Units Available
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1241 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Coconut Creek
21 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2767 Carambola Cir
2767 Carambola Circle South, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
VERY NICE AND BIG UNIT 2 BEDS 2 BATHS, LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BED ROOM. ALL TILED FLOOR, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE, NEWER AC. COMMUNITY HAS A NICE CLUB HOUSE WITH POOLS, GYM,THEATER AND AND MORE.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
4515 NW 20th St
4515 Northwest 20th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse has been updated with new bathrooms, granite countertops, and has been freshly painted. Centrally located and close to major highways and shopping.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
326 Sunshine Dr
326 Sunshine Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1341 sqft
Beautiful, move-in ready townhome. NEW Kitchen, impact windows and doors. Features a spacious, fenced in backyard. Centrally located near the turnpike and close to restaurants and shopping. Quick move in available with no association screening.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Nassau Village
1 Unit Available
2613 Nassau Bend
2613 Nassau Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
938 sqft
NICE FULLY RENOVATED & BRIGHT 2 BED AND 2 BATH CONDO. BRAND NEW AC & APPLIANCES. UNIT HAS STORM SHUTTERS AND ITS A SHORT WALK AWAY FROM THE POOL.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
1 Unit Available
5550 NW 61st St
5550 Northwest 61st Street, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1073 sqft
Club Caribe a resort style community, located near highways, and shopping center. Man gated community and ground floor unit for easy moving and access. Association require 600 minimum credit score
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2804 Victoria Way Unit#A2
2804 Victoria Way, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1300 sqft
Beautifully updated corner unit now available for annual rental. Can be offered FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Granada Dr
2002 Granada Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1161 sqft
SUPER NICE ,COMPLETELY FURNISHED APT WITH WASHER DRYER.CHERRY WOOD FLOORS. AND CARPETED BED ROOMS. YES APT IS UPDATED & EASY TO SHOW. ON LOCK BOX. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2802 Victoria Way
2802 Victoria Way, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
FURNISHED 2BEDROOM/2BATH WITH GREAT VIEW. EASY TO SHOW ON LOCKBOX. MAKE OFFER. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCUUP 55+
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1602 Abaco Dr
1602 Abaco Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
2/2 CHARMING GARDEN/POOL VIEW WITHING WALKING DISTANCE TO FITNESS / THEATRE. SCREENED PATIO WITH STORM SHUTTER. TILED EAT IN KITCHEN. W/D INSIDE UNIT. VERY CLEAN JUNIPER MODEL. NICELY MAINTAINED AND MORE IN CONDITION.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2707 Carambola Cir
2707 Carambola Circle North, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1120 sqft
Cozy and peaceful condo located centrally in Coconut Creek, 2 split bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tile floor in the bathrooms, wood floors. Freshly painted. You can enjoy your mornings coffee or relax at night while enjoying the screened balcony porch area.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3962 COCOPLUM CR
3962 Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1208 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 1/2 townhome in heart of Coconut Creek. Ground floor just renovated with all new tile floors, new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cabinets.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3816 Coral Tree Cir
3816 Coral Tree Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1061 sqft
This is the home you are looking for! Condo is located on the second floor and features wood laminate flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, relaxing lake view from a huge screened in patio, updated kitchen, split bedroom floor plan, high
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2900 NW 42nd Ave
2900 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
775 sqft
WATER VIEW..ALL AGES WELCOME....YEARLY RENTAL...BRAND NEW A/C NO CARPET...ELEVATOR ...LAUNDRY INSIDE UNIT...EXTRA STORAGE OUTSIDE UNIT BREATH TAKING WATER VIEW FROM YOUR LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM, PATIO, KITCHEN...LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE UNIT...
