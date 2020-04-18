All apartments in Cedar Grove
2710 E 17th Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:54 PM

2710 E 17th Street

2710 East 17th Street · (850) 866-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2710 East 17th Street, Cedar Grove, FL 32405

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED Very short commute to Navy Base & Tyndall AFB, New Windows, New interior/Exterior Doors and Windows, New Paint, New lighting Fixtures, New beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout! New Cabinets, New Granite Counters, ALL New appliances. Black appliances: Dbl Door Refrigerator w/Ice and water in the door, glass top - self cleaning stove/oven, new dishwasher and finally a New Hood Microwave. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. Awesome 1'' steps that have been stained a light grey. NO CARPET ANYWHERE. Small inside cats may be considered with Non Refundable Pet Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 E 17th Street have any available units?
2710 E 17th Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2710 E 17th Street have?
Some of 2710 E 17th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 E 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2710 E 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 E 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 E 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2710 E 17th Street offer parking?
No, 2710 E 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2710 E 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 E 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 E 17th Street have a pool?
No, 2710 E 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2710 E 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 2710 E 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 E 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 E 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 E 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 E 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
