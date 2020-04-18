2710 E 17th Street

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED Very short commute to Navy Base & Tyndall AFB, New Windows, New interior/Exterior Doors and Windows, New Paint, New lighting Fixtures, New beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout! New Cabinets, New Granite Counters, ALL New appliances. Black appliances: Dbl Door Refrigerator w/Ice and water in the door, glass top - self cleaning stove/oven, new dishwasher and finally a New Hood Microwave. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. Awesome 1'' steps that have been stained a light grey. NO CARPET ANYWHERE. Small inside cats may be considered with Non Refundable Pet Fee