Sussex County, DE
35453 Sussex Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

35453 Sussex Lane

35453 Sussex Lane · (302) 420-1130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

35453 Sussex Lane, Sussex County, DE 19966

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Waterfront with boat slip Rehoboth Bay - Property Id: 297033

3-bedroom, 2-bath with boat dock just outside back door, Quiet family area with community pool. Not fare from the beach's excitement, walk on the boardwalk or eat out. An open kitchen features including a dishwasher and built-in microwave oven. 2 enclosed porches for guests and partysand back deck, see pictures. $1450. a month and utilities with yearly contract. Call with questions. Please bring appropriate safety equipment when viewing property. Any questions or additional pictures please request. call 302-420-1130
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297033
Property Id 297033

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5896336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

