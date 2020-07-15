35453 Sussex Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

3-bedroom, 2-bath with boat dock just outside back door, Quiet family area with community pool. Not fare from the beach's excitement, walk on the boardwalk or eat out. An open kitchen features including a dishwasher and built-in microwave oven. 2 enclosed porches for guests and partysand back deck, see pictures. $1450. a month and utilities with yearly contract. Call with questions. Please bring appropriate safety equipment when viewing property. Any questions or additional pictures please request. call 302-420-1130

No Dogs Allowed



