Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom house with electric heat and A/C, washer & dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities. NO Pets! Available June 1, 2020! / *Please note: Property Manager will only show rental properties with an approved application. Rental applications are available on company website or may be picked up from the office.