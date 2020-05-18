All apartments in Sussex County
26418 FELLS ST.
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:43 AM

26418 FELLS ST

26418 Fells Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

26418 Fells Street, Sussex County, DE 19947

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Yearly rental! A beautiful rancher on a spacious piece of land. Spend evenings grilling on the back patio and enjoying the large cleared backyard. This is an energy efficient 1680 square foot split floor plan home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. The community of Zoar Estates offers sidewalks, playground with basketball court, privacy and only minutes from the beaches and shopping. If you're looking for a yearly rental home, look no further. Act quick, this one will go fast!! All applicants must be approved before viewing property. Contact agent to get directions as to where to find the rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

