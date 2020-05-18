26418 FELLS ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground bbq/grill garage

Yearly rental! A beautiful rancher on a spacious piece of land. Spend evenings grilling on the back patio and enjoying the large cleared backyard. This is an energy efficient 1680 square foot split floor plan home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. The community of Zoar Estates offers sidewalks, playground with basketball court, privacy and only minutes from the beaches and shopping. If you're looking for a yearly rental home, look no further. Act quick, this one will go fast!! All applicants must be approved before viewing property. Contact agent to get directions as to where to find the rental application.