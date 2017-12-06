Apartment List to Power Apartment Community Listings on Realtor.com®

December 6, 2017

Relationship Leverages Fastest-Growing Apartment Rental Marketplace to Provide Renters with Customized Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com®, a leading online real estate destination, today announced that it has selected Apartment List, the fastest-growing apartment rental marketplace, to exclusively power the apartment community listings on its realtor.com® and Doorsteps.com websites.

The Apartment List platform will complement realtor.com®'s rich rental listings content derived from relationships with agents, brokers, landlords and residential property managers nationwide. Apartment List hosts five million visits each month in over 40 cities nationwide.

"At realtor.com, our mission is to make the home journey simple, efficient and enjoyable. As we evaluated potential rental partners, Apartment List stood out among a crowded field of competitors," said Ryan O'Hara, chief executive officer of Move, Inc. "Apartment List is changing how people search for apartments by offering a highly customized experience that is built on renters' personal priorities. It's this type of innovation that aligns with our philosophy and makes Apartment List the right rentals partner for the experience we are striving to deliver across our platforms."

As housing prices continue to increase, the rental market is often the first place people look for a home. Realtor.com® and Doorsteps.com attract more than 5 million unique visitors each month in search of rental opportunities, resulting in 120 million monthly page views.

"We are thrilled to be selected as realtor.com's exclusive partner for apartment community listings, bringing more than 3.5 million rental units to their substantial audience," said John Kobs, chief executive officer and co-founder of Apartment List. "Through this partnership, we're bringing together two leading digital marketplaces to simplify the rental process for millions of families in the U.S. in search of their next home."

The Apartment List rental inventory will begin appearing on realtor.com® and Doorsteps.com in January 2018.

About Move, Inc. and realtor.com®

Move, Inc., a subsidiary of News Corp [ NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA ] [ ASX: NWS, NWSLV ] , provides unsurpassed real estate information, tools and professional expertise across a family of websites and mobile experiences for consumers and real estate professionals. The Move network includes realtor.com® as well as Doorsteps®, Moving.com™ and SeniorHousingNet℠, and offers a complete solution of software products and services to help real estate professionals serve their clients and grow their business in a digital world.

Realtor.com® is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers, offering the most comprehensive source of for-sale properties, among competing national sites, and the information, tools and professional expertise to help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. It pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today helps make all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by Move under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

About Apartment List

Apartment List is the web's fastest-growing apartment rental marketplace on a mission to make finding a home an easy and delightful process. The company currently has over 3.5 million units on the platform and hosts five million visits each month in over 40 cities nationwide. Since inception, Apartment has raised nearly $60M in funding from investors including Caanan Partners, Matrix Partners and Passport Capital. Founded by CEO John Kobs and COO Chris Erickson, Apartment List launched its pure play rental marketplace in November 2014. The company has been named one of Forbes' "Top 25 Most Promising Companies" and one of Inc.'s "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S." Learn more at apartmentlist.com.

