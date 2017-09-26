Apartment List Partners With Homes.com to Make Multi-Family Renting More Accessible

September 26, 2017

Exclusive partnership brings Apartment List’s multi-family expertise to Homes.com’s platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apartment List, the fastest growing rental marketplace, today announced a partnership with Homes.com, the leading online real estate destination and provider of real estate marketing solutions, to be the exclusive supplier of U.S. multi-family rental community listings * to Homes.com. The partnership combines Homes.com’s audience and reach with Apartment List’s best-in-class user experience and platform.

According to U.S. Census data, homeownership rates have plummeted since the 2008 recession. Apartment List’s recent Rentonomics report shows that more people are renting due to high homeownership costs and a lack of savings: 72 percent of millennial renters who would like to buy a home cite affordability as their biggest obstacle. In addition, generational tastes among millennials gravitate towards the flexibility that renting provides.

“There has been a surprising lack of innovation to connect renters and properties, with many people relying on decades-old technology,” said John Kobs, CEO and co-founder of Apartment List. “We’re thrilled to partner with Homes.com to deliver our powerful search tools and streamlined user experience to their users. Together, we’re making it easier and more accessible for millions of people to rent homes, with a wider array of listings than ever before.”

“Homes.com is excited to partner with Apartment List to offer consumers searching for their next home a best-in-class rental search experience,” said David Mele, president of Homes.com. “This strategic collaboration offers added exposure and will drive more qualified consumers to Apartment List rental communities.”

Unlike other apartment search providers, Apartment List is focused on the renter and property owner, and has helped over 100,000 families find their home since 2014. The company offers the only pure play transaction-based marketplace for long-term rentals.

* Multi-family rental communities of more than 100 units located within the U.S.

About Apartment List

Apartment List is the fastest-growing online apartment rental marketplace on a mission to make finding a home an easy and delightful process. The company currently has over three million units on the platform and has reached more than 66 million users in over 40 cities since launch. Since inception, Apartment has raised nearly $60M in funding from investors including Caanan Partners, Matrix Partners and Passport Capital. Apartment List launched in September 2011 and was founded by CEO John Kobs and COO Chris Erickson. The company has been named one of Forbes’ “Top 25 Most Promising Companies” and one of Inc.’s “Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S.” Learn more at www.apartmentlist.com.

About Homes.com

Homes.com is a leading provider of real estate marketing and media services, including brand advertising, property listing exposure and syndication, search engine marketing and instant response lead generation. Homes.com Connect offers the real estate industry’s first-ever all-inclusive marketing platform for agents and brokers featuring single-login convenience. Homes.com is visited by over 14 million consumers each month to search nearly four million properties for sale or rent, to locate real estate agents in their area, and to find useful home buying tips. For more information, visit www.Homes.com.

Contacts SutherlandGold for Apartment List Katie Warmuth pr@apartmentlist.com or Homes.com Patty McNease patty@homes.com