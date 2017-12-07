Apartment List Celebrates a Fantastic 2017 & Announces Exclusive Partnership With realtor.com®

December 7, 2017

We’ve been busy at Apartment List over the last few months, having recently locked in major partnerships with Facebook and Homes.com, as well as moving into a new office to accommodate our growing team.

After a highly competitive selection process that took place in April 2017, we’re thrilled to announce that starting in January 2018, Apartment List will be the exclusive provider of apartment community listings on realtor.com®! This will deliver more than 3.8 million rental units (over 8% of U.S. rentals!) to our combined massive audiences. This partnership will bring together our modern, user-friendly platform with realtor.com®’s unrivaled content and relationships with agents, brokers, landlords and residential property managers worldwide.

As housing prices boom, the rental market has grown at an accelerated pace, bolstered by a higher percentage of millennials choosing to rent over buying a home. Apartment List believes that everyone deserves a home they love and we exist to make sure renters have a place in the “American Dream” - we are singularly focused on helping every renter find their ideal home.

The quality of our platform has made it the fastest growing way to find a rental home. As we head into 2018, we’ve already increased the number of units on our platform by 50% this year and expect our share of U.S. leases to grow by 285% in the next year.

Our goal has always been and continues to be centered around giving renters the best experience possible finding their next home, and this is yet another opportunity for us to hang our hat on this very mission.

I’d like to thank our awesome team and newly minted partner for all the hard work, and look forward to a great year ahead!

To learn how your communities can appear on realtor.com® contact us! Find out how.